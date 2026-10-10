Trump Says Russia To Supply Diesel To US, Zelenskyy Calls It 'Gift To Putin'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump announced a deal for Russian diesel.

Sanctions temporarily lifted, allowing further Russian fuel shipments.

Zelenskyy criticized deal, warning it prolongs Russia's war.

Ukraine offered reciprocal ceasefire on energy infrastructure attacks.

US President Donald Trump on Friday announced a deal under which Russia will supply diesel to American and global markets, hailing the arrangement as a way to bring down fuel prices ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, has criticised the move, calling it a “gift to Putin” and warning that easing sanctions without a lasting de-escalation agreement could help Moscow prolong its war against Ukraine.

Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to immediately supply more than 300,000 metric tonnes of diesel, equivalent to around 2.25 million barrels of fuel. The US administration has also temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian fuel, restrictions originally intended to deprive Moscow of revenue for its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House before travelling to Syracuse, New York, for a midterm election campaign event, Trump described the arrangement as a major development for the US fuel market.

“I think you heard about the oil deal with Russia. That is a big deal. That is massive amounts of oil coming into our country. I want to thank President Putin. We have massive amounts of oil coming into our country, and it is diesel, which is what we want,” Trump said.

The announcement comes as diesel prices remain near record levels, putting pressure on farmers, ranchers, truckers and other consumers who depend on the fuel. Prices fell following the announcement, although analysts cautioned that the proposed supplies might not be sufficient to keep them down.

The development also carries political implications for Trump's Republican Party ahead of the November 3 congressional elections, which will determine whether it retains its narrow control of Congress.

Trump Announces Further Russian Diesel Supplies

In a post on Truth Social, Trump outlined plans for additional Russian diesel shipments beyond the initial supply of more than 300,000 metric tonnes.

He said Russia would provide another 500,000 tonnes during November, followed by one million tonnes immediately thereafter and a further three million tonnes within a short period, depending on the condition of Russian diesel refineries.

Trump argued that the Russian supplies, alongside what he described as US control of the Strait of Hormuz, would help reduce diesel prices in America and elsewhere.

“Between our TOTAL CONTROL of the Strait of Hormuz, and this great announcement on Russian Energy, Diesel Prices for Americans and, indeed, the World, will be COMING DOWN, IN RECORD NUMBERS, AND FAST!” he wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘We Will Not Raise Our Hands’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Sends Message Ahead Of Delhi Protest

He identified lowering fuel costs for Americans, particularly farmers, ranchers and truckers, as his “Greatest Priority”. Trump also reiterated that Iran would not be permitted to possess a nuclear weapon.

After the announcement, Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy for Putin, praised US-Russia cooperation in a post on X. Dmitriev had asked US officials during a visit to Washington last month to grant licences allowing all major Russian oil companies to export diesel to the American market, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak had recently said that the country's diesel market was balanced. According to Russian state news agency TASS, Novak said Moscow would consider partially reopening exports if domestic production exceeded demand.

Zelenskyy Says Easing Sanctions Would Help Russia Continue War

Zelenskyy criticised the proposed arrangement, arguing that relaxing restrictions on Moscow without a clear and lasting agreement to reduce hostilities would undermine efforts to end the conflict.

In a post on X, the Ukrainian president called for stronger sanctions against Russia, continued military and other support for Ukraine, and greater pressure on Moscow to stop the war.

“Peace never comes through weakness. Today, representatives of the U.S. Congress were in Kyiv – a bipartisan delegation – and I am grateful to them for visiting Ukraine at such a difficult time. They asked: what is needed to end the war? The answer must be strong. There must be sanctions under the Lindsey Graham bill, there must be support for Ukraine in protecting lives, and there must be pressure on Russia for its war,” he wrote.

Zelenskyy argued that easing sanctions without a durable agreement would allow Russia to continue its military campaign and cause further damage.

“Any easing of sanctions against Russia without a clear and lasting de-escalation agreement with Russia is an obvious weakness. It plays into Russia’s hands – allowing it to kill more, wage war for longer, have even less respect for America, and inflict even greater losses and damage on the world,” he said.

Referring specifically to the proposed diesel supplies, Zelenskyy described the arrangement as a concession that could benefit Moscow rather than advance peace.

“Gifts to Putin will not bring peace or any benefit to the civilized world. Russia will ‘repay’ the diesel with further terror and perfidy. Allowing Russia to sell petroleum products is an investment in a war that must be ended, not prolonged,” he said.

In a phone interview with Axios on Friday, Zelenskyy also described Trump's decision to ease sanctions and allow Russian diesel exports as “not fair and not honest”.

ALSO READ: JNU Dismisses Professor, Congress MP Akoijam After 11 Female Students Filed Complaints Against Him

Ukraine Offers Reciprocal Steps To De-Escalate Conflict

Zelenskyy also outlined a proposal under which Ukraine would stop striking Russian oil refineries if Moscow ceased attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

“Ukraine will not set Russian oil refineries on fire if Russia does not destroy our energy infrastructure. This is the kind of agreement we are proposing to America, and we believe the United States has enough power to achieve such a compromise,” he said.

The Ukrainian president's remarks came as Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met Ukraine's negotiating team in Miami. According to Axios, senior diplomats from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the European Union and NATO were also involved in discussions on new US proposals aimed at ending the war.

The competing positions highlight the tension between Washington's stated aim of bringing down fuel prices and Kyiv's demand that economic pressure on Moscow remain in place until there is a meaningful agreement to de-escalate the conflict.