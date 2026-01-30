Trump Says Putin Agreed To Week-Long Ceasefire In Ukraine Amid Extreme Cold

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to temporarily pause strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week due to extreme cold weather conditions across the region.

Addressing a Cabinet meeting, Trump said he directly reached out to the Russian leader and urged him to halt attacks on the Ukrainian capital and surrounding towns, citing humanitarian concerns linked to what he described as “extraordinary cold.”

"I personally asked President Putin not to fire into Kyiv and various towns for a week, and he agreed to do that," Trump said.

Trump said several people had advised him against making the call, describing the outcome as unexpected. "A lot of people said, 'Don't waste the call, you're not going to get that.' And he did it," he added.

Trump Cites Cold Weather As Reason For Pause

Trump reiterated that the decision was driven by the harsh winter conditions prevailing in the region, saying Putin agreed to the request because of the impact on civilians.

"Because of the cold, extreme cold... I personally asked President Putin not to fire on Kyiv and the cities and towns," Trump said while speaking at a Cabinet meeting to discuss the US government shutdown. He added that Putin agreed to the pause. "It was very nice".

"Because on top of everything else, it's not what they need, missiles coming to their towns [when it is this cold]," he said.

Calling the development significant, Trump said Ukraine reacted positively to the decision. "I thought It was a very good thing. Ukraine almost did not believe it and they were very happy to hear it as they are struggling very badly," the US President added.

Strikes Continues Despite Diplomatic Signals

Trump’s remarks come even as fighting continues on the ground. Ukrainian officials on Thursday said three people were killed in an overnight Russian drone attack in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also warned that Russia could be preparing for another major assault.

The developments are unfolding ahead of US-mediated peace talks expected to take place over the weekend.

Russia Invites Zelenskyy For Talks In Moscow

In a parallel diplomatic move, Russia has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Moscow for negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year-long conflict, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

The proposal follows last week’s first trilateral meeting involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to TASS, Peskov said Moscow is being considered as the potential venue for the discussions.

This marks the second consecutive day that senior Kremlin officials have signalled readiness to host Zelenskyy for peace talks. On Wednesday, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Ukraine’s leader would be welcome in Moscow if he agrees to meet.

Ushakov also said Russia would ensure Zelenskyy’s security and provide all necessary arrangements for the talks should he accept the invitation, according to Russia Today.