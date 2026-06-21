Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump announced no Hormuz tolls during 60-day ceasefire.

Tolls possible later if broader US-Iran deal fails.

Diplomacy intensifies in Switzerland for US-Iran nuclear negotiations.

Iran briefly closed Hormuz Strait, citing alleged violations.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (local time) said there would be "no tolls" for vessels using the Strait of Hormuz during the 60-day ceasefire period agreed upon with Iran, while warning that the United States could impose charges later if the broader deal between the two countries is not completed.

Trump made the remarks in a post on Truth Social, referring to the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Washington and Tehran earlier this week to halt hostilities in West Asia and begin a new round of negotiations.

Trump Rules Out Hormuz Charges During Ceasefire

According to Trump, ships transiting the strategically important waterway will not be charged during the ceasefire period.

"There will be NO TOLLS in the Hormuz Strait for 60 days during the Cease Fire Period, and there will be NO TOLLS after the 60 day period has expired, unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," the post read.

The statement marks Trump's first public indication that the US could seek to levy charges on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz if negotiations with Iran fail to result in a final agreement after the ceasefire window.

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Diplomacy Gains Momentum

Trump's comments come as diplomatic activity surrounding the US-Iran talks intensifies.

US Vice President JD Vance is expected to travel to Switzerland for negotiations with Iranian representatives following the signing of the MoU on Wednesday, Axios reported, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The agreement, virtually signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, is aimed at ending hostilities between the two countries, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and launching negotiations on a wider framework, including discussions related to Iran's nuclear programme.

Senior Officials Gather In Switzerland

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have already arrived in Switzerland, where the first round of talks on a possible nuclear agreement is expected to begin on Sunday, according to US officials cited by Axios.

The report also said the Iranian delegation left Tehran shortly after Iran's armed forces announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing alleged ceasefire violations by the United States and Israel.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Switzerland earlier on Saturday, while Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf is also expected to join the talks.

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Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, arrived in Switzerland on Friday. Qatar is regarded as one of the key mediators facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran.

Strait Remains At Centre Of Tensions

Even as diplomatic efforts continue, tensions remain high in the region. Iran announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, citing continuing Israeli strikes in Lebanon despite the ceasefire arrangement between Washington and Tehran.

Meanwhile, US Central Command said commercial maritime traffic through the Strait increased on Saturday and noted that "US forces continued operating in the general area to support freedom of navigation."