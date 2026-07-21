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English NewsNewsWorldNetanyahu To Be Arrested During US Visit? Trump Reacts To Mamdani's Remarks

Netanyahu To Be Arrested During US Visit? Trump Reacts To Mamdani's Remarks

Trump said Netanyahu would not face arrest during any visit to the United States, after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the city's legal department was considering the issue.

Written By : Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 07:01 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump declared Netanyahu immune from arrest in US.
  • NYC Mayor Mamdani sought to enforce an ICC warrant.
  • ICC issued arrest warrant for Netanyahu's alleged war crimes.
  • Israel rejects ICC jurisdiction, calls the warrant

US President Donald Trump on Monday declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be arrested while visiting the United States, amid renewed debate over an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against the Israeli leader.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America."

Although Trump did not directly mention New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, the statement came days after the mayor said city officials were examining whether local authorities could act on the ICC warrant if Netanyahu visited New York.

Mamdani Says Netanyahu Belongs In The Hague

In an interview with The New York Times podcast The Interview, Mamdani said he believed Netanyahu "belongs in The Hague."

"He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court," Mamdani said, adding that the city's legal department was actively considering what the law would permit if the Israeli prime minister travelled to New York.

Netanyahu traditionally visits New York each September to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

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ICC Warrant And Israel's Response

The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 over alleged war crimes linked to the Gaza conflict. Israel has rejected the court's jurisdiction and denied allegations of war crimes.

Responding to Mamdani's comments, Israel described the ICC as a "kangaroo court" and called the warrant "bogus."

In a post on X, Israel accused Mamdani of targeting "the leader of the Jewish state and the only democracy in the Middle East."

The ICC, established in 2002, prosecutes genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes. Neither the United States nor Israel is a member of the court.

Mamdani, who took office as New York City mayor in January, had said during his election campaign that he would have Netanyahu arrested if he entered New York City.

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump say about Benjamin Netanyahu's potential arrest in the US?

Donald Trump declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not be arrested while visiting the United States. He made this statement in a post on Truth Social.

Why was an ICC arrest warrant issued for Benjamin Netanyahu?

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024 over alleged war crimes linked to the Gaza conflict. Israel has rejected the court's jurisdiction and denied these allegations.

What is New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's stance on Benjamin Netanyahu?

Mayor Mamdani believes Netanyahu is a

Are the United States or Israel members of the International Criminal Court (ICC)?

Neither the United States nor Israel is a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC). The ICC, established in 2002, prosecutes genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes.

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 07:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Benjamin Netanyahu Us Israel Ties US IRan War
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