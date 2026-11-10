Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump declared Iran conflict

US maintains posture to protect allies, prevent nuclear weapons.

Trump discussed potential peace deal with Qatari Prime Minister.

Midterm elections preceded Trump's de-escalation signals, but questions remain.

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the Iran war was “militarily is effectively over”, suggesting that the United States is unlikely to launch further strikes against Tehran. Speaking during an impromptu press conference at the White House, Trump said Washington was maintaining the current situation while working towards a long-term solution.

However, he stopped short of formally declaring an end to the conflict, citing concerns over the security of US allies in the Gulf.

Trump Says Iran War Is Effectively Over

“Iran militarily is effectively over,” Trump said during the press conference, adding, “We’re just keeping it the status quo.”

He indicated that the US was unlikely to carry out fresh military strikes against Iran. However, Washington is not looking to withdraw immediately, with Trump stressing the need to protect its allies in the region.

Trump said the US had "some great allies there" and needed to ensure their safety. He suggested they could face further risks if American forces pulled out now, indicating that Iran continued to pose a security threat despite his assessment of its military position.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Iran War Is ‘Effectively Over’: Is The West Asia Conflict Finally Nearing An End?

Trump Insists On Long-Term Solution

Explaining why he was not announcing a formal end to the war, Trump said the US wanted a lasting solution rather than a temporary arrangement. He reiterated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained a key objective of the American campaign.

“They’ll never have a nuclear weapon, but we have to make sure that’s a long-term,” Trump said.

He also repeated his assessment that the conflict was nearing its conclusion, saying the war was “ending quickly”.

When a reporter pointed out that Trump had been making similar predictions about an imminent end to the war for months, the US president denied having made such assurances.

“I made the claim that they won’t have a nuclear weapon, and they won’t have a nuclear weapon,” he responded.

Qatar Steps Up Diplomatic Efforts

Trump's remarks came amid renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Earlier on Monday, he met Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani at the White House to discuss negotiations.

Trump described the meeting as an “excellent conversation”. The Qatari prime minister also said he held “positive discussions” with Trump and Vice-President JD Vance on “reaching a deal and bringing peace to the region”.