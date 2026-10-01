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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Says Flydubai Co-Pilot Who Stabbed Captain Smit Could Have Links To Iran

Trump Says Flydubai Co-Pilot Who Stabbed Captain Smit Could Have Links To Iran

Trump has said the Flydubai co-pilot could have links to Iran, while stressing that the circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 02 Oct 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of Iranian involvement in the Flydubai flight attack travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. Asked about Iran’s possible role in the incident, Trump said the information available to him meant he could not dismiss the possibility, while stressing that the matter was still being investigated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also cautioned against drawing conclusions, saying it was too early to determine whether Iran was involved in the incident.

Trump Keeps Iran Link Open

Trump was questioned about Iran’s possible connection to the incident involving the Flydubai flight, where the co-pilot attacked the pilot.

The US President indicated that he was not ruling out an Iranian role, based on the information he had received. However, he did not directly accuse Tehran of involvement and said the investigation was still ongoing.

Trump separately said Iran must agree to what he described as a “very fair deal” with the United States, warning that the country could face serious consequences if it fails to do so.

Iran had proposed steps to reduce tensions and move talks forward, but Trump said he had not accepted the proposal.

Also Read: ‘He Saved 174 Lives’: Netanyahu Hails 'True Hero' Indian Flydubai Pilot Smit Machchhar

Netanyahu Urges Caution

Netanyahu has also addressed questions over a possible Iranian connection to the incident, but said it would be premature to conclude that Tehran was behind it.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s comments underline that the circumstances surrounding the attack have yet to be fully established.

Also Read: Netanyahu Claims Omani Flydubai Co-Pilot Underwent ‘Islamist Radical Indoctrination’

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 01 Oct 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu FLyDubai TRUMP Iran Crisis
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