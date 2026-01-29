Trump’s Warning To Canada Falls Flat As UK Strikes Major Deal With China

Britain has moved forward with a major agreement with China even as US President Donald Trump issued sharp warnings to Canada over engaging with Beijing. Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang in Beijing on January 29, marking a significant step in resetting UK-China relations after years of strain. The talks focused on boosting trade, easing travel and expanding cooperation, underlining London’s intent to pursue economic growth through global engagement despite rising geopolitical tensions among Western allies.

During his Beijing visit, Starmer confirmed a series of measures aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. China agreed to allow visa-free entry for British citizens travelling for tourism or business for up to 30 days, while both sides moved towards reducing export duties on Scotch whisky-a key British industry.

The UK and China also signalled readiness to launch their first joint law enforcement operation, reflecting deeper cooperation beyond trade. Starmer said growth at home is directly linked to engagement with the world’s major powers and stressed that Britain would pursue a long-term strategic partnership with China, while maintaining open dialogue on areas of disagreement.

The British government said the agreements are intended to revive people-to-people links and expand commercial opportunities, following several years of diplomatic friction.

Trump Targets Canada As Allies Diverge 0n China

The UK’s move comes as President Trump warned Canada against drifting closer to Beijing. Last week, Trump said China would “swallow” Canada if Ottawa refused to align with Washington, and threatened steep tariffs on Canadian goods should any deal with China materialise.

In a social media post, Trump criticised Canada for opposing the proposed “Golden Dome” defence initiative, which he claimed would protect the country, while supporting trade ties with China. He warned that such alignment could leave Canada vulnerable within a year.

So far, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has not announced any agreement with Beijing. However, Britain’s decision to press ahead highlights growing differences among Western partners over how to engage with China.

Analysts say the UK’s approach reflects a pragmatic push to revive economic growth through trade and tourism, even as security concerns continue to shape relations between Washington and Beijing. The developments also underscore a shifting diplomatic landscape, with allies increasingly charting independent paths in dealing with China.

