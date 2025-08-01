Trump’s New Tariff Order Hits 92 Nations; India Hit With 25%, Pakistan At 19%

US President Donald Trump has issued a sweeping executive order revamping tariff policy, marking one of the most extensive trade crackdowns since his initial announcement in April. The move, unveiled just ahead of a Friday deadline, will see significant changes in the way goods from around the world are taxed upon entering the United States.

Under the new directive, all imported goods will face a baseline 10% tariff — with one major exception: 92 countries will be subjected to steeper, country-specific rates. Topping the list is Syria, whose exports will now be hit with a 41% tariff.

Allies, Rivals, And Everyone In Between

While countries like the United Kingdom and Brazil remain at the default 10% rate, Trump's prior executive order slapped an additional 40% duty on select Brazilian goods. That penalty came in response to Brazil’s prosecution of its former president, Jair Bolsonaro, over his alleged role in an attempted coup after losing an election. Though key exports like wood pulp, metals, and aircraft were spared from the added tariff, coffee was notably left out — and remains subject to the full increase.

Meanwhile, goods from the Falkland Islands — a British overseas territory — also fall under the standard 10% rate.

Imports from the European Union will be met with a 15% tariff, following negotiations between Washington and the 27-member bloc. This represents a notable shift from the broader approach announced during Trump’s Rose Garden event earlier this year.

Higher Tariffs Will Go Into Effect On August 7

#BREAKING Senior White House official says higher tariffs ordered by Trump on dozens of trade partners will go into effect on August 7 pic.twitter.com/8ZaerFArwa — AFP News Agency (@AFP) August 1, 2025

Winners and Losers in the Revised Rate Sheet

Several nations saw dramatic reductions in their tariffs:

Vietnam: From 46% down to 20%

From 46% down to 20% Bangladesh: Dropped from 37% to 20%

Dropped from 37% to 20% Cambodia: Cut from 49% to 19%

Cut from 49% to 19% Sri Lanka: Reduced from 44% to 20%

Reduced from 44% to 20% Thailand: Now at 19%, down from 36%

Now at 19%, down from 36% Lesotho: Slashed from 50% to 15%

Slashed from 50% to 15% Laos: Still heavily penalized at 40%, but down from 48%

Still heavily penalized at 40%, but down from 48% Pakistan: 19%

But not every country fared as well. The Philippines, whose president Bongbong Marcos recently made a high-profile visit to the White House, saw its tariff rate rise slightly — from 17% to 19%. South Africa’s rate held steady at 30%, despite ongoing tensions over past comments Trump made regarding the country’s racial dynamics.

Some of Trump’s closest global allies received only modest breaks. Tariffs on Serbian goods fell just two points to 35%, while Israeli imports saw a slight drop from 17% to 15%. India — under Prime Minister Narendra Modi — saw its rate dip from 26% to 25%.

In contrast, Switzerland, known for its tight economic relationship with the EU, was dealt a sharp increase, jumping from 31% to 39%.

Canada in the Crosshairs

In a separate but related move, Trump raised tariffs on Canadian imports from 25% to 35%. The White House cited national security concerns, pointing to what it called a “public health crisis” caused by the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs across the US-Canada border. The move was justified under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, a 1977 statute that Trump has repeatedly used to justify his trade actions.

Yet hours before signing the order, Trump appeared to reveal a different motivation. In a post on Truth Social, he criticized Canada for recognizing the state of Palestine — a diplomatic move he strongly opposed.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine,” he wrote. “That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them. Oh’ Canada!!!”