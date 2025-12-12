Trump’s Bandaged Hand Triggers Questions; White House Clarifies 'He’s Constantly Shaking Hands'

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump’s Bandaged Hand Triggers Questions; White House Clarifies 'He’s Constantly Shaking Hands'

Trump’s bandaged hand is from constant handshakes, the White House says, dismissing social media speculation about the president’s health.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
The White House on Thursday responded to growing online chatter about bandages spotted on US President Donald Trump’s hand, saying the markings were nothing more than the result of relentless handshakes. Questions had been circulating for days after images showed similar bandages on Trump’s right hand multiple times over the past week.

Social media users have repeatedly highlighted what they described as “bruises” on his hand and suggested that make-up might have been used to conceal them.

Addressing reporters, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt dismissed the speculation. “As for the bandages on the hand, we’ve also given you an explanation for that. The president is literally constantly shaking hands,” she said.

Leavitt added that Trump’s daily aspirin regimen, something noted in his previous medical evaluations, may naturally contribute to the bruising visible in recent photos.

Ongoing Scrutiny of Trump’s Health

As the oldest person ever elected to the presidency, Trump has frequently defended his physical fitness, often contrasting it with that of his predecessor, Joe Biden. He has argued that Biden’s health declined to the point where he struggled to lead effectively towards the end of his term.

Despite such assertions, fresh concerns emerged on Wednesday when Trump appeared to momentarily freeze during remarks about recent US Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. The brief pause went viral, fuelling another round of speculation about his well-being.

“We’re scheduled to be at 4%, which is pretty amazing because we have a, er, you know, a dead head… fed… fed hair… I mean, this guy… the head of the Federal Reserve is a stiff,” Trump said during the exchange.

President Pushes Back Against Media Reports

Trump forcefully rejected questions about his health in a lengthy post on Truth Social on Tuesday night. He criticised news organisations examining his physical condition, calling such coverage “sedition, maybe even treason.”

The president underwent a medical evaluation in October, which included an MRI scan. His doctor later reported that Trump remained in “excellent health.”

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
