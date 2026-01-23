Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Revokes Invitation For Cananda To Join Gaza Peace Board After PM Carney's Davos Remark

Trump Revokes Invitation For Cananda To Join Gaza Peace Board After PM Carney's Davos Remark

The move came after Trump criticised Canadian PM Carney's remarks at WEF, accusing Canada of ingratitude.

By : ANI | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:30 AM (IST)

Washington DC [US], January 23 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Friday withdrew the invitation from Canada to join the Board of Peace.

In what appeared to be a curt post on Truth Social on Friday, Trump reiterated his stance of calling it the "most prestigious board" to ever be assembled.

He said, "Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada's joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time. Thank you for your attention to this matter!"
 
The development follows after US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed the charter to formally launch his "Board of Peace" initiative at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, describing it as a major step towards global conflict resolution.
 
Calling it a "very exciting day, long in the making", Trump said, "We're going to have peace in the world," and added, "And we're all stars."
 
In his opening remarks, Trump said, "Just one year ago the world was actually on fire, a lot of people didn't know it," but claimed "many good things are happening" and threats worldwide "are really calming down."
 
Trump, flanked by leaders from founding member countries, said his administration was "settling eight wars" and claimed that "a lot of progress" had been made towards ending Russia's war in Ukraine.
 
Trump has previously also described the newly-formed body as potentially the "most prestigious board ever formed."
 
The formation of the Gaza Board of Peace, as part of Phase 2 of the 20-Point Peace Plan to end the conflict in West Asia, aims to promote stability and oversee post-conflict reconstruction in the Gaza Strip.
 
The Board of Peace was proposed by Trump last September as part of his plan to end the war in Gaza, although the initiative now seems to be aimed at mediating global conflict more broadly.
 
Administration officials said around 35 nations had committed to join, while 60 nations received invitations. Trump also suggested the new body could assume roles currently held by the United Nations.
 
Earlier on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum, the US President had slammed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney over the latter's remarks at the WEF, saying that the country should be more "grateful" toward the US.
 
During his address at the 56th Annual Summit of the WEF in Davos, Trump said its northern neighbour "gets a lot of freebies" from Washington, noting that it is not as grateful as it should be.
 
"Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should also be grateful, but they're not. I saw your Prime Minister yesterday; he wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us," Trump said, adding that his plan to build a "Golden Dome" missile defence system will also provide protection to Canada.
 
"Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," Trump said, underscoring the strategic and security role of the US in protecting its northern neighbour.
 
Trump's remarks were aimed at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who, in his WEF address, highlighted "an era of great power rivalry, where the rules-based order is fading," and also opposed tariff coercion, in a veiled reference to Washington's use of the financial tool to acquire Greenland.
 
On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney warned that the world is witnessing a fundamental "rupture" in the global order rather than a gradual transition, cautioning against weaponising trade, finance, and supply chains.
 
In his address at the WEF, Carney opposed tariff coercion in a veiled reference to Washington --including measures linked to Greenland--and urged renewed multilateral engagement to safeguard sovereignty, stability and prosperity.
 
He noted that the era of a stable, rules-based international system had given way to a harsher geopolitical reality marked by great power rivalry. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Terrifying Fire at Hubballi Metro Mall, Flames Seen Leaping Out

Published at : 23 Jan 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Canada Gaza Peace Board
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended As Heavy Rain, Snowfall Lash J&K; Highways Closed, Schools Shut
Cities
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
Delhi-NCR Wakes To Drizzles, IMD Issues Orange Alert; Air Quality Sees Slight Relief
World
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Five-Year-Old Detained With Father In Texas As Immigration Raids Intensify
Cricket
Bangladesh's 2026 T20 WC Boycott May Force India To Host 2031 World Cup Alone
Bangladesh's 2026 T20 WC Boycott May Force India To Host 2031 World Cup Alone
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Terrifying Fire at Hubballi Metro Mall, Flames Seen Leaping Out
Breaking News: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Claims 10 Lakh Health Coverage Under Free Healthcare Scheme
Breaking News: Yogi Adityanath Issues Strong Message Amid Avimukteshwaranand Row, Warns Against “Kalnemi Forces”
Breaking News: Shankaracharya vs UP Government – Dharmic Clash Intensifies Over Land and Notices
Breaking News: Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi Government, Calls Ganga Bath Ban ‘Grave Injustice’
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, UAE Defence Pact Shouldn’t Disturb New Delhi's Strategic Equation In Gulf
Opinion
Embed widget