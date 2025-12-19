Trump-Kennedy Center: US President Renames Iconic Arts Venue After Himself In Historic Move

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a decision that is already sparking political and cultural debate across the United States, the iconic Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, is set to carry the name of a sitting president. Following a vote by its board, the world-renowned performing arts venue will now be known as the Trump-Kennedy Center, a move confirmed by the White House and closely linked to President Donald Trump’s sweeping overhaul of the institution since returning to office.

A Rare And Unprecedented Step

The Kennedy Center, originally named in honour of assassinated President John F. Kennedy, has long stood as a symbol of American cultural life. Renaming it after a living president is an extraordinary step, underscoring how deeply Trump has reshaped Washington’s institutions during his second term.

According to the White House, the decision was approved by the Kennedy Center’s board, a body Trump personally reconstituted earlier this year. The president, now 79, has made no secret of his desire to leave a visible imprint on the capital, and this latest move marks one of the most striking examples yet.

The renaming also aligns with Trump’s broader effort to reorient federally funded cultural institutions, which he has repeatedly criticised as being overly “woke.”

Trump Reacts To The Announcement

Reacting to the decision, Trump told reporters, "I was surprised by it, I was honoured by it," despite having previously floated the idea of a name change in public remarks.

The former real estate mogul currently serves as head of the Kennedy Center board, a role he assumed after removing Democratic appointees shortly after beginning his second term in January. The shake-up also included the removal of the centre’s president and the appointment of several Trump allies.

White House Cites Restoration And Reputation

The initial announcement came via White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who said on X that the board had voted unanimously to approve the renaming.

She credited the move to Trump’s efforts in restoring the building and stabilising its finances, stating it was due to “the unbelievable work President Trump has done over the last year in saving the building. Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation.”

Leavitt added, "Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump, and likewise, congratulations to President Kennedy, because this will be a truly great team long into the future!"

Dispute Over The Board Vote

However, the claim of unanimity was quickly challenged. Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty of Ohio, who retains a seat on the board due to a congressional mandate, disputed the process.

"For the record. This was not unanimous. I was muted on the call and not allowed to speak or voice my opposition to this move. Also for the record, this was not on the agenda," Beatty said in a post on X.

A Long-Running Clash With The Arts World

Trump’s strained relationship with the Kennedy Center dates back to his first term, during which he famously skipped the annual Kennedy Center Honors ceremonies amid opposition from several artists. In his second term, however, he moved decisively to take control of the institution.

He has made multiple visits to oversee renovations, openly praising the building materials being used, and personally hosted the honours ceremony this year. The recipients included Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor and the rock band KISS.

Hints That Became Reality

Trump had previously joked about renaming the venue, comments that were initially brushed off as humour. Earlier this month, while speaking at the opening of a renamed peace institute, he quipped, "You have a big event at the Trump-Kennedy Center, whoops, excuse me, at the Kennedy Center." He added moments later, "Whoops, excuse me. Pardon me, such a terrible mistake."

What once sounded like a slip of the tongue has now become official policy, a decision likely to keep the Trump-Kennedy Center at the centre of national debate for years to come.