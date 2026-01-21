‘America Is Booming’: Trump Reflects On First Year Of Second Term, Claims Major Achievements

On the first anniversary of his second inauguration, President Donald Trump addressed the media in a nearly two-hour press conference at the White House, presenting what he described as a year of unparalleled achievements. Holding up a thick binder of documents, Trump said the file represented the scope of his administration’s work, which he argued surpassed that of all previous governments.

“These are our accomplishments,” Trump said, gesturing toward the binder. He said that he had a lot of accomplishments and mentioned that it was the first anniversary and that it had been an amazing period of time. He claimed that he had done more than any other administration had done by far. He stated that Biden had experienced the biggest inflation in the history of the country, but that he had brought it down to normal numbers. He added that he had created super-high economic growth and that America was booming.

Tariffs, Courts, and the Revenue Debate

Trade policy featured prominently in Trump’s remarks, particularly his administration’s reliance on tariffs as a tool for economic leverage and national security. He acknowledged that a pending Supreme Court case could potentially challenge his authority to impose tariffs but insisted that the approach has already generated substantial revenue.

Stating that he does not know what the Supreme Court was going to do, he explained that a tariff was probably less severe than what a license could be. He added that he did not even know if there was a case, but noted that they had taken in hundreds of billions of dollars. He stated that if they lost that case, it was possible they would have to do the best they could in paying it back, reported Wng. He emphasised that they were waiting for that case anxiously and concluded that they had tremendous national security because of it.

Trump later said the revenue from tariffs could be used to issue $2,000 dividend checks to Americans and, over time, help pay down the national debt. Estimates cited by Fortune suggest tariff collections reached as much as $350 billion over the past year.

Venezuela, Oil, and Military Claims

Turning to foreign policy, Trump adopted a notably positive tone toward Venezuela, praising opposition leader María Corina Machado and suggesting she could play a role in future engagement.

He said that he was loving Venezuela and that they had been working with him very well. He remarked that it had been so nice. He mentioned that an unbelievably nice woman, María Corina Machado, had done a very incredible thing a few days earlier and suggested that maybe they could get her involved, adding that he would love to be able to do that. He noted that the oil companies were getting ready to make massive investments there and stated that Venezuela had more oil than even Saudi Arabia.

Trump also made sweeping claims regarding U.S. military actions, asserting that threats from Venezuela and Iran had been neutralised. “Our country is proud to attack Venezuela and Iran. Their nuclear capability was wiped out”, he said, as per Times of India.

Borders, Economy, and Global Standing

Immigration was another key theme, with Trump claiming that illegal border crossings have fallen by 99 percent and asserting that no unlawful entries occurred for eight consecutive months. He defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement, arguing that many migrants admitted under the previous administration were already convicted criminals.

On the economy, Trump acknowledged that not all Americans may feel the impact of his policies, saying, “We’re doing so much good that it’s hard to get the word out.” He also criticised the United Nations as ineffective, hinted again at interest in Greenland and repeated his belief that his administration deserved multiple Nobel Peace Prizes for resolving conflicts without UN involvement.