Zelenskyy Accuses Putin Of Trying To 'Legalise Occupation' Ahead Of Alaska Peace Talks

He emphasised Russia's sole responsibility for ending the conflict and rejected any territorial concessions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Aug 2025 09:02 AM (IST)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has launched a fierce attack on Russian leader Vladimir Putin, accusing him of seeking to “legalise the occupation” of Ukrainian territory, even as efforts to broker a peace deal intensify.

In a televised address to the nation on Saturday, Zelenskyy insisted that the fate of the war rests entirely with Moscow.

“First and foremost, there must be a just end to the war, and it depends on Russia. It is Russia that must end the war it started,” he said.

The Ukrainian leader stressed that Kyiv and its allies share a united vision: a ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed. Yet, he argued, only one obstacle remains — Putin himself.

“His only card is the ability to kill, and he is trying to sell the cessation of killings at the highest possible price,” Zelenskyy claimed.

Call for Lasting Peace, Not Just a Pause

Zelenskyy underlined that Ukraine’s goal is not a temporary lull in fighting but a genuine, long-term peace. He urged an immediate ceasefire, noting that US President Donald Trump had echoed this demand. Trump is set to meet Putin in Alaska on 15 August in a high-stakes attempt to bring the conflict to an end.

“I have not heard any partners express doubts about America’s ability to ensure the war ends. The President of the United States has the levers and the determination,” Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine had backed all of Trump’s proposals since February, including various ceasefire formats.

‘No Second Partition’

In a pointed rebuke, Zelenskyy accused Putin of eyeing territorial expansion and seeking to legitimise Russia’s control over occupied areas. He vowed that Ukraine would never allow itself to be divided again, referencing the loss of Crimea in 2014.

As global attention turns to the upcoming Trump–Putin talks, Zelenskyy’s uncompromising stance serves as a reminder that for Ukraine, peace cannot come at the cost of its sovereignty.

Published at : 10 Aug 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Vladimir Putin Donald Trump Russia Ukraine War Volodymyr Zelenskyy
