US President Donald hoped for a positive outcome as he headed for Alaska, where he would meet his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in a "high-stakes" meeting focused on ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "There's a good respect level on both sides, and I think something's gonna come of it."

"I noticed he's bringing a lot of business people from Russia, and that's good. I like that because they want to do business, but they're not doing business until we get the war (Russia-Ukraine war) settled," he added.

The meeting will be held at 1900 GMT (12:30 am IST) at Anchorage, a Cold War-era air force base in Alaska's largest city.

Trump-Putin Meeting: Top Points