Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russia sent first diesel cargo to US since 2023.

First 40,000-ton diesel shipment departed for New York.

Agreement drew criticism amid Ukraine war, US sanctions.

Russia expects more deliveries, but payment issues persist.

Russia has dispatched its first cargo of diesel to the United States since 2023, marking a significant development in energy ties between the two countries despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. The Kremlin confirmed the shipment on Friday, around two weeks after US President Donald Trump announced an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

First Tanker Heads For New York With 40,000 Tonnes Of Diesel

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed the departure of the vessel but did not disclose further details about the transaction.

“The first oil tanker has sailed off to customers, and regular supplies will continue,” Peskov said, as per reports.

Marine intelligence firm Kpler reported that the tanker was signalling New York as its destination, with arrival expected on November 7. The shipment would be the first Russian diesel delivery to the US since July 2023.

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LSEG shipping data identified the vessel as the Malta-flagged Agioi Fanendes, which loaded 40,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulphur diesel at Primorsk, a Russian Baltic port, on October 22. The buyer and seller involved in the transaction remained unidentified.

The delivery would also mark the first US import of Russian petroleum products since former President Joe Biden prohibited such purchases in 2022.

Trump-Putin Agreement Draws Criticism Over Ukraine War

The arrangement has sparked concern in Ukraine, which has urged countries to strengthen sanctions against Moscow and restrict the revenue Russia earns amid its invasion, launched in February 2022. The deal has also faced criticism from lawmakers across party lines in the US, with Republicans and Democrats raising concerns about its legality and the implications of closer energy ties with Russia.

The agreement comes as Trump faces persistent fuel-price pressures ahead of the US midterm elections. While the president has indicated that substantial volumes of Russian diesel could reach the US in the coming months, energy policy experts doubt the additional supplies will significantly reduce fuel prices.

Russia Plans More Deliveries, But Payment Issues Persist

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has said further shipments are expected as companies from both countries negotiate supply contracts.

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's envoy and head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, said last week that the US Treasury had approached the fund for assistance in resolving payment difficulties associated with the agreement.

Trump announced on October 9 that Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric tons, equivalent to 2.25 million barrels, to the US and global markets. The plan envisaged another 500,000 tons in November, followed by 1 million tons “immediately thereafter”.

Russia has also agreed to lift its voluntary restriction on diesel exports. Novak expects the country's monthly diesel exports to return to their usual 3 million to 3.5 million tons by the end of the year.

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Russia Redirected Diesel Exports After EU Embargo

Russia has relied largely on markets such as Brazil, Turkey and several African countries for diesel exports since the European Union imposed a complete embargo on Russian oil products in February 2023 over the war in Ukraine.

Shipping data from LSEG showed that cargoes loaded at Primorsk last week were signalling destinations including Gibraltar, the Atlantic Coast and Port-Said, although their final destinations were unclear.