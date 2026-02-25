Trump Pushes ‘Delilah Law’ To Block Commercial Licences For Illegal Immigrants

US President Donald Trump has urged Congress to approve the proposed ‘Delilah Law’, a measure aimed at stopping states from issuing commercial driver’s licences to illegal immigrants.

The proposal, which Trump highlighted during his State of the Union address, is named after Dalilah Coleman, a young student who suffered severe injuries in a crash involving a semi-truck driver without legal immigration status.

What Trump Said in His Address

During his speech, Trump argued that language barriers among undocumented migrants pose safety risks on American roads.

"Many, if not most, illegal aliens do not speak English and cannot read even the most basic road signs," Trump said in his State of the Union address.

He further pressed lawmakers to act swiftly on the proposal.

"That's why tonight I'm calling on Congress to pass what we will call the Delilah law, barring any state from granting commercial driver's licences to illegal aliens."

Why the Law Is Named After Dalilah Coleman

According to the White House, the proposed legislation honours Dalilah Coleman, a first-grade student who was critically injured in a trucking accident.

Officials said the young girl suffered a traumatic brain injury and developed cerebral palsy as a result of the crash. She is expected to require lifelong medical care and therapy.

The administration has framed the bill as a road-safety measure intended to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Details of the Crash and Driver Background

The semi-truck involved in the accident was driven by Partap Singh, identified by authorities as an illegal immigrant from India. Reports indicate he entered the United States in 2022 after crossing the border and was later released into the country under policies of the Joe Biden administration.

The case has since become central to Trump’s renewed push for stricter licensing rules for undocumented migrants.