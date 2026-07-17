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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Wants Veterans To Replace Undocumented Truckers: Why Indians May Be Affected

Trump Wants Veterans To Replace Undocumented Truckers: Why Indians May Be Affected

Trump's proposed crackdown on undocumented truck drivers could increase scrutiny on some Indian immigrants working in the US trucking industry.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 17 Jul 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
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  • Recent operations arrested many Indian nationals for status.

US President Donald Trump's latest proposal to remove undocumented commercial truck drivers from American roads has sparked concern among sections of the Indian-origin community, particularly Sikh truckers who have become a major force in the country's transport industry.

While the announcement does not specifically target Indians or Sikhs, immigration advocates say any tightening of rules governing undocumented commercial drivers could disproportionately affect those with pending asylum claims or temporary work authorisation. The proposal is expected to have the greatest impact on individuals whose immigration status remains unresolved rather than US citizens or permanent residents.

Speaking at the Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit, Trump announced that his administration would take action against undocumented truck drivers.

"Today, I'm making one more important announcement," Trump said.

He also said military veterans could replace drivers found to be living in the country illegally.

Why The Proposal Matters To Indians

Indian-origin truck drivers, particularly those from Punjab and Haryana, represent one of the largest immigrant groups in the US trucking sector. According to estimates cited by The Indian Express, between 130,000 and 150,000 truckers in the US trace their roots to the two northern Indian states.

Most of these drivers are US citizens, permanent residents or legally authorised workers and would not be directly affected by the proposed crackdown.

However, some entered the profession while awaiting decisions on asylum applications or other immigration petitions. They have been working legally using temporary employment authorisation, and any changes to eligibility rules or stricter verification processes could place them under increased scrutiny.

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Commercial Driver's Licences (CDLs) are issued by individual US states after applicants satisfy identity, residency and eligibility requirements and pass written and road tests. Trump has not yet explained how his administration plans to identify undocumented licence holders or review existing licences.

Sikh Community Has A Strong Presence In US Trucking

Over the past two decades, Sikh Americans have established a significant presence across the US trucking industry as long-haul drivers, owner-operators and fleet owners.

A New York Times report published in December 2025 estimated that nearly 150,000 Sikhs work in the sector. The overwhelming majority are legally employed and have valid immigration status.

Even so, community organisations fear that a broad enforcement drive could create uncertainty for drivers whose immigration cases are still pending, even if they currently possess valid work permits.

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Crackdown Follows Earlier Immigration Measures

Trump's latest proposal builds on previous immigration actions targeting commercial drivers.

In February, his administration introduced the "Dalilah Law," preventing commercial driver's licences from being issued to undocumented immigrants. The legislation was named after a five-year-old girl who suffered life-altering injuries in a crash involving an undocumented truck driver from India.

The latest announcement also follows Operation Checkmate, a US Border Patrol enforcement drive carried out in Arizona's Yuma Sector between May 11 and 15. According to US Customs and Border Protection, authorities arrested 52 people during the operation, including 30 Indian nationals.

The operation specifically focused on identifying commercial vehicle operators residing in the United States without legal status.

What Happens Next?

Trump has not yet released detailed policy guidelines explaining how the proposed crackdown will be implemented or whether it will affect drivers currently holding temporary work authorisation.

For most Indian-origin truckers who are US citizens, green card holders or legally authorised workers, the proposal is unlikely to change their employment status. However, those with unresolved immigration cases could face greater uncertainty if stricter enforcement measures are introduced.

Before You Go

Maharashtra Politics: Sharad Pawar Camp's NDA Move Sparks Political Buzz Ahead of Possible Alliance Shift

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the Trump administration taken similar actions before?

Yes, previous actions include the 'Dalilah Law,' which prevents CDLs for undocumented immigrants, and Operation Checkmate, which targeted undocumented commercial vehicle operators.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Jul 2026 11:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sikh Community Indian Americans Donald Trump US Immigration PUNJAB
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