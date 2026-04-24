Trump orders to 'shoot and kill' Iranian boats laying mines as Pak steps up efforts for US-Iran talks

Islamabad/Washington, Apr 23 (PTI): President Donald Trump on Thursday ordered the US Navy to "shoot and kill" any Iranian boat that is putting mines in the Strait of Hormuz, even as Pakistan stepped up diplomatic engagements to bring America and Iran to the negotiating table for the second round of talks.

In a social media post, Trump also said that the US has total control over the Strait of Hormuz, and no ship can enter or leave without its approval. "It is “Sealed up Tight,” until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL," he said.

His comments came a day after the Revolutionary Guards intercepted and transferred two vessels to Iranian territorial waters for inspection of their cargo, documents, and related records.

"I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be... that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation," he said.

"Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level!" he added.​​​‍​​ Trump also claimed that Iran is having a "very hard time" figuring out who their leader is. "They just don't know! The infighting is between the “Hardliners,” who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the “Moderates,” who are not very moderate at all (but gaining respect!), is CRAZY!" he said in a separate post.

Responding to Trump's comments, both Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that there are no "hardliners" or "moderates" in Iran.

"We are all Iranians and revolutionaries. With ironclad unity of nation and state and obedience to the Supreme Leader, we will make the aggressor regret. One God, one nation, one leader, one path; victory for Iran, dearer than life," they said in separate posts on X, which were re-posted by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Earlier, Trump shared a post by a conservative commentator, calling for the assassination of Iranian officials who oppose diplomacy with the US.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei lashed out at Trump for sharing the post, saying the US, which once presented itself as a cradle of democracy, freedom, and human values, "now appears to become a promoter of terrorism, murder, and mass violence." "What should one call this, if not a profound moral failure?" he asked.

Meanwhile, US Central Command said the US forces have directed 33 vessels to turn around or return to port since the start of the blockade against Iran.

In Islamabad, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi held an "important meeting" with US Charge d’Affaires Natalie Baker during which they exchanged detailed views on the latest regional situation and discussed diplomatic efforts related to the proposed second round of peace talks, the interior ministry said in a statement.

Thursday's meeting, the second between the two this week, took place amid uncertainty over the US-Iran talks, with Islamabad under tight security for the proposed engagement.

Separately, Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discussed the regional situation in West Asia and Pakistan's peace efforts, according to a statement by the PM Office.

Canadian High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan met Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and conveyed Canada's appreciation for, and support of, Pakistan's efforts to facilitate engagement aimed at advancing regional peace.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi on Thursday termed attacks by the US and Israel against Iran as the root cause of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz.

During a meeting with Chung Byung-ha, South Korea's special envoy to Iran, Araghchi said that Iran has adopted measures to safeguard its security and national interests against the attacks, the Iranian media reported.

In a post on X, the US Department of War on Thursday said that the US forces have intercepted a vessel in the Indian Ocean that was transporting oil from Iran.

"Overnight, US forces carried out a maritime interdiction and right-of-visit boarding of the sanctioned stateless vessel M/T Majestic X transporting oil from Iran, in the Indian Ocean within the INDOPACOM area of responsibility," it said.

A day earlier, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran has welcomed dialogue and agreement and continues to do so. However, breach of commitments, blockade and threats are the main obstacles to genuine negotiations, he added.

"World sees your endless hypocritical rhetoric and contradiction between claims and actions," he said, in an apparent reference to Trump.

On Tuesday, Trump extended the two-week ceasefire with Iran indefinitely to give Tehran more time to prepare a unified proposal to end the war, just hours before the truce was set to expire.

Pakistan had urged an extension of the truce due to uncertainty surrounding the second round of talks. There was still no clarity on the date of the next round of talks.

In his meeting with the US diplomat on Thursday, Naqvi termed Trump's initiative to extend the ceasefire a “welcome development” that made significant progress towards reducing tensions.

“We also hope for positive progress from Iran’s side,” he said.

Naqvi and Baker emphasised the need to maintain diplomatic channels for a lasting resolution to the West Asia conflict.

According to the statement, Naqvi told Baker that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir were making “all-out efforts at every level” to facilitate a peaceful outcome.

“It is hoped that both parties will give a chance to a diplomatic and peaceful solution,” the minister said.

On Monday, Naqvi held separate meetings with Baker and Iran's Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam to discuss arrangements for the second round of talks.

On Wednesday, The New York Post quoted President Trump as saying that the second round of the US-Iran talks could take place as early as Friday.

However, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran has not yet decided whether to attend a new round of Pakistani-mediated talks in Islamabad.

Pakistan has taken elaborate security measures, including deploying more than 10,000 security personnel, in preparation for the proposed talks.

The first round of US-Iran talks held on April 11 and 12 failed to produce a breakthrough, prompting a flurry of diplomatic efforts by host Pakistan to cool tensions and revive hopes for another round of dialogue.

The Iran war began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes. PTI ZH/SH ZH ZH

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)