Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Orders H-1B, H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public

Trump Orders H-1B, H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public

Students and exchange visitors were already subject to such scrutiny, which has now been extended to include those applying for H-1B and H-4 visas.

By : PTI | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New York/Washington: The US government has expanded screening and vetting measures for H-1B visa applicants and their H-4 dependents, directing them to keep the privacy settings on all their social media profiles set to "public".

In a new order issued Wednesday, the State Department said beginning December 15, a review of the online presence for all H-1B applicants and their dependents will be conducted.

Students and exchange visitors were already subject to such scrutiny, which has now been extended to include those applying for H-1B and H-4 visas.

“To facilitate this vetting, all applicants for H-1B and their dependents (H-4), F, M, and J nonimmigrant visas are instructed to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media profiles to 'public',” the State Department said.

Underscoring that a US visa is a privilege and not a right, the department said it uses all available information in screening and vetting to identify visa applicants who are inadmissible or pose a threat to America's national security or public safety.

"Every visa adjudication is a national security decision," it said.

The department said the US “must be vigilant” to ensure applicants do not intend to harm Americans and that all visa applicants credibly establish eligibility and intent to comply with the terms of their admission.

The directive is the latest in a series of steps by the Trump administration to tighten immigration rules.

The administration has launched a massive crackdown to check abuse of the H-1B visa programme, used largely by US technology companies to hire foreign workers.

Indian professionals, including tech workers and physicians, form one of the largest groups of H-1B visa holders.

In September, US President Donald Trump issued a proclamation, titled ‘Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers’, imposing a one-time USD 100,000 fee on new H-1B work visas, an order that could significantly impact Indian workers seeking temporary employment in the US.

Separately, Washington has also paused with immediate effect Green Card, US citizenship and other immigration applications for people hailing from 19 “countries of concern”, following the shooting of National Guard soldiers by an Afghan national.

A policy memorandum issued Tuesday directs the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to “place on hold”, effective immediately, all asylum applications, regardless of the immigrant’s country of nationality, pending a comprehensive review.

The pause also applies to all immigration applications from nationals of 19 countries previously covered by the administration's travel ban.

These countries are Afghanistan, Burma, Burundi, Chad, Congo, Cuba, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, Togo, Turkmenistan, Venezuela, and Yemen.

The applications will be on hold “pending a comprehensive review, regardless of entry date”, the directive said.

The new guidance follows the shooting of US Army Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, and US Air Force Staff Sgt Andrew Wolfe, 24.

Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries, Trump said Thursday during a Thanksgiving call with service members, while Wolfe remains in critical condition.

The accused, Lakanwal, 29, had entered the US through ‘Operation Allies Welcome’, a Biden-era programme for Afghan nationals fleeing the Taliban takeover in 2021. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 10:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
H1B Visa Donald Trump Donald Trump.
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
Putin’s Power-Packed India Visit: From Private Dinner With PM Modi To Defence Deals; Check Schedule
World
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
Democrats Unveil New ‘Disturbing’ Photos And Videos From Epstein’s Caribbean Hideaway
News
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Putin To Visit India Amid US Sanctions: Dinner, Defence And Diplomacy On Cards
Cities
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Taj Mahal’s Beauty Turning Into A ‘Curse’ For Agra's Development, Claims BJP MP In Lok Sabha
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget