Trump On Posting Spree After Strait Of Hormuz Breakthrough, Thanks Pakistan And Slams NATO

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran announced Strait of Hormuz open, linking to Lebanon ceasefire.

Trump tweeted thanks but US blockade on Iran remains active.

US President claimed Iran removing mines with US assistance.

United States President Donald Trump launched a flurry of posts on social media after Iran announced that the Strait of Hormuz, a key flashpoint in the conflict, will remain open for commercial vessels until a ceasefire takes hold.

Iran’s foreign minister said the decision was taken “in line with the ceasefire in Lebanon”.

In his first post, Trump wrote, “Iran has just announced that the ‘Strait of Iran’ is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you!”, before quickly correcting himself to ‘Strait of Hormuz’. He added that while the waterway was open, a US naval blockade would remain in place with “full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete”.

“This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated,” he said, later telling Reuters the blockade would continue until a deal is finalised.

Claims On Iran, Lebanon And Israel

In subsequent posts, Trump reiterated that the US would secure all nuclear “dust” in Iran, which he said was “created by our great B2 bombers”, referring to strikes on Iranian nuclear sites in June last year. He also stated that no money would be exchanged as part of any deal.

“The U.S.A. will get all Nuclear ‘Dust,’ created by our great B2 Bombers - No money will exchange hands in any way, shape, or form. This deal is in no way subject to Lebanon, either, but the USA will, separately, work with Lebanon, and deal with the Hezboolah situation in an appropriate manner. Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!! Thank you!” he wrote.

Swipe At NATO

Trump also criticised NATO, claiming the alliance offered assistance only after tensions around the Strait of Hormuz had eased.

“Now that the Hormuz Strait situation is over, I received a call from NATO asking if we would need some help. I told them to stay away, unless they just want to load up their ships with oil. They were useless when needed, a paper tiger!” he said.

Thanks To Pakistan And Gulf Nations

The US President thanked Pakistan for its role in facilitating talks between US and Iranian delegations. Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir had travelled to Iran on Wednesday alongside interior minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Calling Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir “fantastic people”, Trump wrote, “Thank you to Pakistan and its Great Prime Minister and Field Marshall, two fantastic people!!!”.

He also expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar for their “great bravery and help”.

Fresh Claims On Strait Of Hormuz

Trump further claimed that Iran was removing sea mines from the Strait, with US assistance.

“Iran, with the help of the U.S.A., has removed, or is removing, all sea mines! Thank you!” he wrote.

In another post, he added that Iran had agreed to “never close the Strait of Hormuz again”, saying, “It will no longer be used as a weapon against the World!”

Context: Ceasefire In Lebanon

These developments follow a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon brokered by the United States earlier this week. However, an Israeli military source told Reuters that civilians are still not permitted to return to southern Lebanon, from where they had been evacuated.