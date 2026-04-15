Trump Says Iran War ‘Very Close To Over’; Claims Tehran Wants Deal, Hints At Fresh Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump believes the confrontation with Iran is nearing its conclusion.

He defended intervention as necessary to prevent nuclear weapons.

Despite optimism, military pressure and backchannel talks continue.

Negotiations aim for limits on Iran's nuclear program.

Trump On Iran War: U.S. President Donald Trump has indicated that the ongoing confrontation with Iran may be nearing its conclusion, even as military and diplomatic efforts continue in parallel. Speaking during an appearance on Fox News, Trump strongly defended Washington’s intervention, framing it as a necessary move to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump Signals Possible Endgame In Iran Standoff

Trump said, “I think it’s almost over.” In a segment aired by the network, Trump remarked, “I see it as very close to being finished.”

The president argued that failing to act would have had far-reaching consequences for global power dynamics. He said that if he hadn't stepped in then Iran which already has a nuclear arm would have changed the balance of power completely. He said, “You don’t want to be in a position where you’re forced to bow to them because of that.”

Cautious Optimism Amid Ongoing Military Pressure

Despite his optimistic tone, Trump acknowledged that the situation remains unresolved. He emphasized that while progress has been made, the United States is not yet ready to disengage from the conflict.

“If we pulled out today, it would take them twenty years to rebuild. We’re not done yet,” he adding that they were desperate to make a deal.

His remarks suggest a strategy that combines sustained pressure with openness to negotiations, as Washington seeks to ensure long-term limits on Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

Backchannel Talks Continue Without Breakthrough

Alongside the military dimension, diplomatic efforts are ongoing. Vice President JD Vance and other senior U.S. officials held discussions with Iranian representatives in Pakistan over the weekend. While the talks did not yield a significant breakthrough, they are expected to continue, with Trump hinting in remarks to The New York Post that another round could take place soon.

These negotiations follow earlier attempts that faltered due to disagreements over the scope and limits of Iran’s nuclear programme, highlighting the complexity of reaching a lasting agreement.

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