Trump Notifies Congress Of Renewed US Military Action Against Iran After Ceasefire Collapse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US military operations against Iran resumed after ceasefire ended.

Iran's vessel attacks prompted US strikes on military targets.

Trump announced renewed naval blockade and 20% cargo fee.

CENTCOM launched further strikes; Iran rejected US actions.

US President Donald Trump has formally informed Congress that American military operations against Iran resumed last week, bringing an end to a months-long ceasefire, according to a letter cited by CBS News.

In a letter dated July 10 and addressed to Senate President pro tempore Senator Chuck Grassley, Trump said military action against Iran "commenced on July 7."

The notification followed Trump's declaration that the US-Iran ceasefire was over and his decision to authorise multiple rounds of strikes on Iranian targets after Tehran allegedly attacked commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has maintained that vessels transiting the strategic waterway must obtain permission and follow an Iranian-designated shipping route. Following the US strikes, Tehran responded by launching missiles and drones at US-allied Gulf states, CBS News reported.

Trump Says Strikes Were Limited And Aimed At Military Targets

In his letter, Trump described the operation as "limited, measured, planned, and executed in a manner designed to minimize civilian casualties."

He said the strikes targeted Iranian military facilities that posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping.

According to CBS News, the notification was submitted under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of the start of military hostilities.

The report noted that the Trump administration had previously informed Congress that hostilities had ceased after Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire in early April, ending a conflict that began in late February.

Trump also wrote that the United States had undertaken "productive, good-faith efforts to achieve a diplomatic solution to Iran's malign behaviour," resulting in a memorandum of understanding signed by both countries last month.

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However, he said Iran violated the agreement by attacking three oil tankers early last week, breaching a provision requiring Tehran to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. The alleged breach prompted Washington to resume military operations.

"United States Armed Forces remain postured to take further action, as necessary and appropriate, to address further threats and attacks upon the United States or its allies and partners and to ensure the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran ceases being a threat to the United States and to our allies and partners," the letter said.

Trump Announces Renewed Naval Blockade

The latest developments came after Trump announced that the United States would reimpose a naval blockade targeting Iran in the Strait of Hormuz while allowing vessels from other countries to continue using the waterway.

Speaking to reporters after signing an Executive Order, Trump said the blockade would apply only to Iran and those conducting business with Tehran.

"We're hitting them (Iran) very heavy tonight... We have tremendous amounts of ammunition. We're hitting them very hard, and it'll continue, and we'll see what happens. We're knocking out all of their offensive capability, and we're controlling the strait (Strait of Hormuz). We're putting the blockade back. It's a blockade, not for anybody but Iran," Trump said.

He claimed US operations had significantly degraded Iran's military capabilities, including its navy, air force, missile and drone production, and said military action would continue.

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CENTCOM launches fresh strikes as tensions escalate

The renewed escalation follows the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which prompted US retaliatory strikes on 140 locations across Iran.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has since launched a third consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets on the direction of the Commander-in-Chief.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were intended to impose a heavy cost on Iranian forces and reduce their ability to target civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States has also announced that it will resume blockading maritime traffic entering and leaving Iranian ports from Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said the United States was "reinstating" the Iranian blockade and would impose a 20 per cent fee for providing security to commercial shipping passing through the strategic waterway. He said international shipping would remain open to all other nations and described the levy as necessary to cover the costs of securing the route.

Meanwhile, Iran rejected Washington's actions and reiterated that it retains authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

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