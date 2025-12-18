US President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a nationwide address aimed at showcasing what he described as sweeping achievements across foreign policy, economic revival, border control and domestic governance. Speaking as the 47th president of the United States, Trump opened with a sharp attack on his predecessor, Joe Biden, accusing him of overseeing what he called the “worst” border crisis the country has ever faced.

'USA Was Dead...': Trump

The 19-minute speech, broadcast from the Oval Office, struck a distinctly campaign-style tone, focusing less on legislative priorities and more on contrasting Trump’s leadership with that of previous administrations.

Trump said that one year earlier the country had been dead, absolutely dead, and that it had been ready to fail—totally fail. He criticised the Biden Administration on several topics, claiming it had allowed an “invasion” of illegal immigrants, but stated that this had come to a screeching halt under his administration. He added that they were bringing the economy back from the brink of ruin.

Trump Nationwide Speech Claims Of Global Peace, Restored American Power

A significant portion of Trump’s address was devoted to international affairs, where he credited his administration with reshaping America’s global standing. He declared that he had restored American strength, settled eight wars in ten months, destroyed the Iran nuclear threat, and ended the war in Gaza—bringing, for the first time in 3,000 years, peace to the Middle East and securing the release of hostages, both living and the dead, reported Times Now.

Trump portrayed these actions as evidence of decisive leadership, arguing that the US had regained influence and deterrence on the world stage. His remarks were delivered briskly and without the freewheeling anecdotes that have often characterised his speeches in the past.

Economy, Borders and Cultural Issues Take Centre Stage

Turning to domestic matters, Trump highlighted trade and manufacturing, claiming that his policies had spurred fresh investment and encouraged companies to relocate production back to American soil. He also linked his administration’s approach to drug enforcement and border security with what he described as a sharp decline in narcotics entering the country, as per Al Jazeera .

On the issue of immigration, Trump repeatedly returned to his criticism of the previous administration, presenting his own tenure as a corrective phase aimed at restoring law and order at the border.

Venezuela Tensions, Capitol Hill Pushback

Even as Trump spoke, developments on Capitol Hill underscored political divisions over US military authority. The House of Representatives voted down a bill designed to limit military operations in Latin America. Democratic Representative Jim McGovern criticised Republicans and what he called “spineless” Democrats for blocking the proposal, which sought to require congressional approval for any military action against Venezuela.

Attention was drawn to Democrat Henry Cuellar, who voted against the bill despite having recently received a presidential pardon from Trump in a federal corruption case. Although speculation had swirled that Trump might announce military action against Venezuela, especially amid an oil blockade and US military deployments in the region, the president made no reference to the crisis in his address.

Looking Ahead To 2026 & Beyond

Trump struck an optimistic note about the future, pointing to 2026 as a symbolic year when the US will host both the football World Cup and the Olympics while marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. “There could be no more fitting tribute to this epic milestone than to complete the comeback of America that began just one year ago,” he said, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

He also touched on monetary policy, stating that his next nominee to lead the Federal Reserve would support cutting interest rates “by a lot.”

Trump closed with a stark contrast between his presidency and those before it. Trump said that for the last four years the United States had been ruled by politicians who fought only for insiders, illegal aliens, career criminals, corporate lobbyists, prisoners, terrorists, and above all, foreign nations, which had taken advantage of the country at levels never seen before. He added that now the people had a president who fought for the law-abiding, hardworking citizens of the nation—the ones who made it run.