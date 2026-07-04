Trump, Netanyahu Agree To Meet In US 'Soon' After Phone Call Amid Strained Ties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump, Israeli PM Netanyahu agreed to meet soon.

Meeting follows reported strained ties and ongoing Iran talks.

Israel continues Hezbollah operations; Netanyahu seeks ending US aid.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to meet in the United States "soon" following a phone conversation on Friday, according to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

While no date or venue has been announced, the planned meeting comes amid continuing tensions in West Asia and follows recent military cooperation between Washington and Israel during their campaign against Iran, AFP reported.

Leaders Agree To Meet In US

According to a statement issued by Netanyahu's office, the Israeli leader congratulated Trump on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and praised the close relationship between the two countries.

"The US is what ensures the freedom of the world, and Israel greatly appreciates the tight bond between the nations," Netanyahu said during the conversation, according to the PMO.

The statement added that "Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump agreed to meet soon in the US."

No additional details regarding the timing or location of the meeting were disclosed.

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Call Comes Amid Reports Of Strained Ties

The announcement follows reports of growing differences between the two leaders in recent weeks.

Trump has publicly criticised Netanyahu after Israel's military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon complicated ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing negotiations with Iran.

Despite the reported disagreements, Friday's phone call signalled continued engagement between Washington and Jerusalem on regional security issues.

Iran Talks Continue In Doha

The planned meeting also comes as indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran continue through mediators.

Earlier this week, Qatar confirmed that separate meetings with American and Iranian negotiators in Doha had resulted in "positive progress" on issues related to a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

According to Qatar's Foreign Ministry, discussions will resume after the funeral processions of Iran's former Supreme Leader.

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Israel Reaffirms Position On Hezbollah

Israel has also indicated that it will continue military operations against Hezbollah despite the existing ceasefire framework with Lebanon.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel recently said operations would continue as long as the Iran-backed group posed a threat to Israeli security.

"If Hezbollah continues to attack Israel, we will continue to defend our people, our communities and our forces," Haskel said.

She added that lasting stability in Lebanon would require Hezbollah to be disarmed, arguing that both Israel and the Lebanese government shared that objective.

Netanyahu Pushes To End US Financial Aid

The announcement of the upcoming meeting also follows Netanyahu's recent remarks expressing a desire to phase out American financial assistance to Israel.

Speaking earlier this week, the Israeli prime minister said Israel's economy had become strong enough to sustain itself without US aid.

"I want to stop American aid. It's like welfare; I don't want it," Netanyahu said, adding that the process should begin this year.

The meeting between Trump and Netanyahu is expected to focus on regional security, Iran's nuclear programme, and the evolving situation involving Hezbollah and broader Middle East diplomacy.