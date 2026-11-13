Trump, Netanyahu Get Into 'Shouting Match From Hell' Over Iran, Israel Calls Report 'Fake'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump, Netanyahu reportedly clashed over Iran military strikes.

Netanyahu pushed for strikes; Trump favoured diplomacy, economic pressure.

Israel's defense minister affirmed leadership unity on Iran strategy.

Senior Israeli official cautioned against immediate military action.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a tense telephone conversation over the weekend amid differences over the possibility of resuming military strikes against Iran.

According to Israeli media outlet Ynet News, the exchange was described by sources familiar with the discussion as a "shouting match from hell". However, Netanyahu's office has dismissed the claims in the report as "Fake news, complete nonsense".

The conversation revolved primarily around the ongoing Iran conflict, with the two leaders expressing differing positions on the next course of action, the report said. While Netanyahu reportedly pressed Washington to restart military operations, Trump favoured allowing diplomatic negotiations with Tehran to continue.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office acknowledged neither the alleged confrontation nor the characterisation of the conversation, maintaining that the exchange was not heated.

Netanyahu Pushes For Renewed Strikes, Trump Favours Diplomacy

According to a report by The Times of Israel, which cited Ynet, the weekend conversation was described as particularly tense. One of them characterised the exchange as a "shouting match from hell".

A senior Israeli official confirmed that the two leaders had spoken over the weekend but rejected the suggestion that the discussion was confrontational, telling Ynet that it was "very much not a difficult conversation".

The reports come amid claims that Netanyahu has repeatedly contacted Trump in recent days, urging him to launch another military offensive against Iran. The Israeli Prime Minister has reportedly advocated renewed strikes and efforts to bring about regime change in the Islamic Republic.

Trump, meanwhile, has leaned towards maintaining economic pressure on Tehran while allowing diplomatic negotiations to secure concessions. Although he indicated earlier this week that further military action was not immediately necessary, he said on Thursday that the United States does not "need a deal with Tehran".

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Israel's Defence Minister Says Leadership United On Iran

Amid the reports of differences between Washington and Tel Aviv, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz met IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and other senior defence and security officials on Thursday.

During the meeting, Katz maintained that decisions taken during the current transitional period of coalition talks were being handled "responsibly" and in coordination with the military.

According to The Times of Israel, Katz's office quoted him as saying, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, I and the IDF chief of staff see eye to eye on the Iranian issue in all its aspects, and we will continue to work together and do whatever is necessary to ensure the security of the State of Israel and protect its citizens."

The Defence Minister also stressed that "all decisions are made responsibly and in full cooperation between the political and military leadership," adding that "Israel’s security is the central consideration".

Gadi Eisenkot Cautions Netanyahu Against Military Action

The developments come after Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, who currently holds the mandate to form a new government, reportedly cautioned Netanyahu against deploying security forces unless there was an immediate threat.

His warning followed reports that the caretaker Prime Minister had been advocating renewed military strikes against Iran despite objections from defence officials.

Meanwhile, Hebrew media reports cited by The Times of Israel said Netanyahu had begun a security briefing with Eisenkot. The Prime Minister's Office did not immediately confirm the reports.

The latest claims about the Trump-Netanyahu conversation also follow a Financial Times report that the Israeli Prime Minister had been calling the US President daily to persuade him to resume an all-out war against Iran.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, is also facing uncertainty over his political position following the loss of seats in the October general election.