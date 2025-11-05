Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump, Modi In Frequent Contact As US And India Deepen Trade Talks, Says White House

Trump, Modi In Frequent Contact As US And India Deepen Trade Talks, Says White House

President Trump and PM Modi remain in frequent contact as the US and India hold intensive trade talks, signalling improving ties after recent tariff disputes over New Delhi’s Russian oil purchases.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
The White House confirmed on Tuesday that President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain in regular contact, with both leaders maintaining strong communication as trade discussions between Washington and New Delhi intensify.

“I know the President has great respect for Prime Minister Modi, and they speak pretty frequently,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters when asked about the current state of US-India ties.

Trade And Economic Cooperation

According to Leavitt, teams from both nations are engaged in “very serious discussions” focused on trade and economic cooperation, a sign that negotiations are making steady progress. “The President and his trade team continue to be in very serious discussions with India with respect to that topic,” she said.

Leavitt also mentioned that Trump recently spoke with Modi during Diwali celebrations held at the Oval Office. The event, attended by senior Indian-American officials, underscored the administration’s continued outreach to the Indian community. “The President is positive and feels very strongly about the India-US relationship,” she added, praising Washington’s ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, for his efforts in strengthening bilateral ties.

Long Wait For Trades

Trump had earlier said during his visit to South Korea that he was hopeful of striking a new trade deal with India, a statement widely seen as a sign of improving relations after months of tension. The two countries had hit a rough patch earlier this year when Washington doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50 per cent, citing New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil.

The United States had first levied a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods on 30 July, followed by another 25 per cent increase a week later. The move came amid growing concerns over India’s oil trade with Moscow, despite Western sanctions on Russia.

However, following new US sanctions on Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil, Indian refiners have gradually scaled back their imports of Russian crude, a development that could ease friction between the two strategic partners.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 07:53 AM (IST)
