'Darling, Please Don't Dance': Melania Warned Trump But He Did It Anyway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Trump discussed transgender athletes despite Melania's prior request.

Melania asked Trump to avoid dancing and trans athlete remarks.

Trump then danced and acted out transgender weightlifter scenario.

His rhetoric frequently sparks debate between fairness and harm.

Donald Trump brought up transgender athletes once again during a rally-style speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 23, even after admitting that First Lady Melania Trump had asked him multiple times to stop making such remarks in public. Speaking to a crowd at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, the US President revealed that his wife had specifically asked him not to dance on stage or act out his usual bits about transgender athletes in women's sports. Minutes later, he did both anyway.

What Did Trump Say Melania Told Him?

Trump told the audience that Melania had pleaded with him over his stage habits, recalling her words: "Darling, please, please don't dance. It's not presidential."

WATCH: President Trump once again imitates a transgender in weightlifting during his speech in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/MrAgBI06k0 — Tabz (@TabzLIVE) June 23, 2026

He said she had gone a step further, asking him to drop his go-to examples involving women's weightlifting and swimming events when discussing transgender participation in sports. According to Trump, she said, "Please, please, the men and women's sports, please don't do the weightlifting thing. And don't do the swimming thing."

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Despite sharing this, Trump went on to act out a detailed story about a female weightlifter chasing a long-standing record. He physically mimicked her effort on stage, then introduced a fictional transgender competitor who, in his version of events, broke the record with ease. Parts of the crowd responded with laughter as he performed the bit.

Why Does Trump's Rhetoric On Transgender Athletes Keep Sparking Debate?

This isn't new territory for Trump, who has repeatedly used transgender participation in women's sports as a talking point at rallies and public events. His supporters say the issue boils down to fairness in athletic competition, arguing that physical differences create an uneven playing field.

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and transgender rights organisations, however, have consistently pushed back, calling his comments misleading and harmful. They argue that such rhetoric oversimplifies the realities of transgender participation in sport and singles out a community that is already vulnerable to discrimination.

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The Pennsylvania speech adds to a long list of similar comments from Trump on the subject, keeping the issue firmly in the political spotlight as the debate over transgender athletes in sports continues nationally.

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