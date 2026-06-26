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English NewsNewsWorld'Darling, Please Don't Dance': Melania Warned Trump But He Did It Anyway

'Darling, Please Don't Dance': Melania Warned Trump But He Did It Anyway

Donald Trump told a Pennsylvania crowd exactly what Melania asked him not to do on stage. Then he did it anyway, in front of everyone, just minutes later.

Written By : Annie Sharma |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump discussed transgender athletes despite Melania's prior request.
  • Melania asked Trump to avoid dancing and trans athlete remarks.
  • Trump then danced and acted out transgender weightlifter scenario.
  • His rhetoric frequently sparks debate between fairness and harm.

Donald Trump brought up transgender athletes once again during a rally-style speech in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, June 23, even after admitting that First Lady Melania Trump had asked him multiple times to stop making such remarks in public. Speaking to a crowd at the Mack Trucks Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, the US President revealed that his wife had specifically asked him not to dance on stage or act out his usual bits about transgender athletes in women's sports. Minutes later, he did both anyway.

What Did Trump Say Melania Told Him?

Trump told the audience that Melania had pleaded with him over his stage habits, recalling her words: "Darling, please, please don't dance. It's not presidential." 

He said she had gone a step further, asking him to drop his go-to examples involving women's weightlifting and swimming events when discussing transgender participation in sports. According to Trump, she said, "Please, please, the men and women's sports, please don't do the weightlifting thing. And don't do the swimming thing."

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Despite sharing this, Trump went on to act out a detailed story about a female weightlifter chasing a long-standing record. He physically mimicked her effort on stage, then introduced a fictional transgender competitor who, in his version of events, broke the record with ease. Parts of the crowd responded with laughter as he performed the bit.

Why Does Trump's Rhetoric On Transgender Athletes Keep Sparking Debate?

This isn't new territory for Trump, who has repeatedly used transgender participation in women's sports as a talking point at rallies and public events. His supporters say the issue boils down to fairness in athletic competition, arguing that physical differences create an uneven playing field. 

LGBTQ+ advocacy groups and transgender rights organisations, however, have consistently pushed back, calling his comments misleading and harmful. They argue that such rhetoric oversimplifies the realities of transgender participation in sport and singles out a community that is already vulnerable to discrimination.

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The Pennsylvania speech adds to a long list of similar comments from Trump on the subject, keeping the issue firmly in the political spotlight as the debate over transgender athletes in sports continues nationally.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Melania Trump ask Donald Trump not to do in public?

Melania Trump asked Donald Trump not to dance on stage and not to discuss transgender athletes participating in women's sports, specifically mentioning weightlifting and swimming.

Did Donald Trump follow his wife's advice at the Pennsylvania rally?

No, despite revealing her requests, Donald Trump proceeded to dance on stage and act out his usual bits about transgender athletes in women's sports.

What example did Trump use to illustrate his point about transgender athletes?

Trump acted out a story about a female weightlifter trying to break a record. He then introduced a fictional transgender competitor who, in his version, easily surpassed it.

Why does Trump's rhetoric on transgender athletes spark debate?

Supporters argue it's about fairness in competition due to physical differences. LGBTQ+ advocates call his comments misleading and harmful, oversimplifying the issue and targeting a vulnerable community.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
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