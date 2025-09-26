Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Meets Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir At White House, Calls Them 'Great Leaders'

US President Donald Trump met Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Munir at the White House on Thursday. Sharif was among the senior Islamic officials who met Trump on the sidelines of the UNGA.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 07:46 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump on Thursday met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir at the White House. Ahead of their closed-door meeting, Trump hailed US-Pakistan ties and praised the two visitors as "great leaders".

While speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump called Munir a "great guy". “We have a great leader coming, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and the Field Marshal. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the Prime Minister, both, and they’re coming, and they may be in this room right now. I don't know, because we're late," the Potus told the reporters.

Sharif was among the eight senior Islamic officials who met Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which is being held in New York.

The meeting follows a trade deal between the US and Pakistan and after Trump and Sharif briefly met at the UN General Assembly.

"Informal exchange followed the dialogue between President Trump and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined President Donald Trump in the discussion," the Pakistan Foreign Minister stated in a post on X.

In July, the two countries signed a trade deal that will allow the US to help develop the untapped oil reserves in Pakistan while also reducing tariffs on Pakistani exports, according to the Associated Press.

US-Pakistan ties warmed after Islamabad credited Trump for his so-called peace intervention during the conflict with India in May. The thaw continued in June when Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, was invited to the White House. Munir again visited Washington in August and secured a USD 500 million investment from the US for Pakistan's critical minierals sector.

 

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 06:58 AM (IST)
