Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Says Tariffs Could Replace Income Tax In State Of The Union, Vows Relief For Americans

Trump Says Tariffs Could Replace Income Tax In State Of The Union, Vows Relief For Americans

In his State of the Union, President Trump defended his tariff policy as vital for economic revival, claiming it generated billions and forced foreign nations to contribute to the U.S. Treasury.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 09:09 AM (IST)

In his annual State of the Union address, U.S. President Donald Trump mounted a vigorous defense of his sweeping tariff policy, portraying it as a cornerstone of America’s economic revival and a tool that compelled foreign nations to contribute billions to the U.S. Treasury.

Reiterating a long-held position, Trump argued that tariffs could ultimately supplant the modern federal income tax system — an idea he has promoted since returning to office for his second term. He framed import duties as both a revenue engine and a strategic lever in trade and security negotiations.

Trump’s Case For Tariffs

Addressing lawmakers, Trump asserted that countries which had “took advantage of America for years” were now paying the price through tariffs. He claimed the policy had yielded “hundreds of billions of dollars” and helped secure advantageous agreements on trade and national security.

According to the president, the tariff strategy fueled economic momentum without triggering inflationary pressures. He maintained that the United States was no longer being exploited in global commerce and that domestic industries had benefited from the shift, as per reports.

Trump also took aim at the Supreme Court of the United States after it invalidated certain import duties imposed during his administration, describing the judgment as “very unfortunate.”

Economic Debate Intensifies

Despite the president’s assertions, economists and trade analysts continue to challenge the narrative surrounding tariffs. They note that import duties are typically paid by U.S. importers, who may pass the added costs on to consumers, rather than by foreign governments themselves. Fiscal comparisons also complicate the argument that tariffs could replace income taxes. Data cited by PolitiFact indicates that by December 2025, the federal government had collected approximately $257 billion in tariff revenue, including about $167 billion from duties introduced during Trump’s current term.

By contrast, federal income tax receipts reached roughly $2.4 trillion in 2024 — more than fourteen times the amount generated through tariffs.

Related Video

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 25 Feb 2026 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
TRUMP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Pak PM Would’ve Died If Not...’: Trump’s Fresh Twist On India-Pak Truce Claim
‘Pak PM Would’ve Died If Not...’: Trump’s Fresh Twist On India-Pak Truce Claim
World
Trump Pushes ‘Delilah Law’ To Block Commercial Licences For Illegal Immigrants
Trump Pushes ‘Delilah Law’ To Block Commercial Licences For Illegal Immigrants
World
Trump Says Tariffs Could Replace Income Tax In State Of The Union, Vows Relief For Americans
Trump Says Tariffs Could Replace Income Tax In State Of The Union, Vows Relief For Americans
World
ABP Deep Dive: Netanyahu Floats ‘Hexagon’ Of Allies Ahead Of Modi Visit; Why Israel Seeks India’s Role
ABP Deep Dive: Netanyahu Floats ‘Hexagon’ Of Allies Ahead Of Modi Visit; Why Israel Seeks India’s Role
Advertisement

Videos

Sensation in Lucknow: Son Arrested for Killing Father, Hiding Body Parts in Blue Drum
Meerut Fire: 6 Killed in Kidwai Nagar Blaze, Probe Underway
AI Summit Row: IYC Chief Uday Bhanu Sent to 4-Day Police Remand
Avimukteshwaranand Case: Anticipatory Bail Plea Filed in Allahabad High Court
Namaz Controversy: Uproar During Hanuman Chalisa Recital at Lucknow University
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
OPINION | A Watershed Moment In Bangladesh: Elections, Reform And Regional Implications
Opinion
Embed widget