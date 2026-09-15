Russian Oligarch Umar Kremlev Paid For Trump Jr’s Bahamas Wedding Parties: Couple Confirms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Russian businessman Umar Kremlev funded Trump Jr.'s wedding parties.

Kremlev paid for Bahamas island rent and fireworks.

Trump Jr. called it a generous, non-political wedding gift.

Kremlev, linked to Putin, chairs controversial boxing body.

Reported by: Rana Taha with AFP, AP, dpa | Edited by: Wesley Dockery

A Russian businessman with close ties to the Kremlin paid for parts of the wedding celebrations of the US President's son, Donald Trump Jr., and his socialite wife Bettina, the couple confirmed on Monday.

The ProPublica investigative website first reported the news, saying that Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the parties which took place after the couple's wedding in May.

Bettina Trump said in a post on her Instagram cosigned by her husband that their "dear friend" Kremlev "very generously hosted two incredible nights" of festivities in the Bahamas.

What do we know about Kremlev's contribution to Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding festivities?

ProPublica said Kremlev footed the bill for the party in the Bahamas, renting a private island for around $100,000 (roughly €86,586) per night, and paying for a fireworks display which reportedly cost some $70,000.

"It was an extraordinarily generous wedding gift from a friend, and something for which we were and remain incredibly grateful," said the post by Bettina and Donald Trump Jr.

Bettina Trump went on to add that she was married to Trump Jr. in a private ceremony "surrounded ONLY by our family." The US president did not attend the wedding or the festivities, saying he had to remain in Washington amid talks on the Iran war.

"The weekend that followed had actually been planned well in advance as a fun weekend with friends. It was never intended to be our wedding weekend. When our original wedding plans changed, we simply decided to get married before it and arrived at an already planned weekend as newlyweds."

The couple then defended Kremlev's contribution to their wedding celebration.

"It's unfortunate that something so personal and happy can be recast as something political or sinister simply because of who someone is or where they come from. Friendship doesn't require a political motive. Generosity doesn't automatically come with an agenda. And sometimes a wedding gift is simply a wedding gift."

Who is Umar Kremlev?

Kremlev is the head of the International Boxing Association (IBA). The International Olympic Committee severed links with the Kremlev-led body after repeated warnings over financial governance and ethical concerns.

Russian investigative media outlet Proekt reports that Kremlev is a Tajik native who initially worked as a mid-level boxing promoter.

In April this year, Russian President Vladimir Putin presented Kremlev with the "Order of Friendship" award.

Both Trump and his son have been previously scrutinized over Russian ties.

During the 2016 US election campaign, Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian attorney was under much federal and congressional scrutiny.

A Senate Intelligence Committee report concluded that the Russian government attempted to influence the 2016 vote in Trump's favor.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.