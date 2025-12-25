Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Jokes With Kids On Christmas Eve, Warns Against 'Bad Santa' In US | Watch

Trump Jokes With Kids On Christmas Eve, Warns Against ‘Bad Santa’ In US | Watch

Trump spent Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago, joking with children about Santa, warning against a “bad Santa,” and sharing festive cheer with playful banter.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 09:12 AM (IST)

US President Donald Trump spent Christmas Eve spreading festive cheer, engaging directly with children about their holiday wishes while assuring them that only a “good Santa” would be allowed in the country. The interactions took place at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he and First Lady Melania took part in the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) Santa Tracker calls, according to the Associated Press.

During the call, Trump spoke with children aged 4 to 10, asking about the presents they were most excited to receive. In his signature style, he tied the holiday fun to security, saying, “We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrating, that we’re not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa.”

Children’s Questions and Lighthearted Moments

The young participants were curious about how Santa could be tracked, prompting Trump to respond, “Well we track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure Santa is being good. Santa is a very good person. We want to make sure that he’s not infiltrated.”

The conversation included playful questions and humorous exchanges. One 8-year-old asked if Santa gets upset when no cookies are left out. Trump replied with a smile, “I don’t think so, but I think he’ll be very disappointed.” He also joked about Santa’s appearance: “Santa tends to be a little bit on the cherubic side. You know what cherubic means? A little on the heavy side.”

Festive Banter and Political Undertones

Trump, who has a history of mixing political commentary with his holiday greetings, kept a jovial tone but couldn’t resist including a nod to his usual critiques. A few hours after the NORAD calls, he posted on Truth Social: “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly.”

Amid the festive banter, Trump also returned to policy topics, referencing Russia’s war in Ukraine and even defending coal production during a conversation with an 8-year-old who said she wouldn’t want coal for Christmas. “You mean clean, beautiful coal,” he said, a reference to a long-used campaign promise.

Lighthearted Family Moment

Throughout the calls, Melania joined in, and the couple took about a dozen calls together. At one point, Trump humorously pointed out Melania’s brief lapse in attention while she was on a separate call, showcasing the lighter, more personal side of the president during the holiday season.

From joking about Santa’s habits to engaging in playful political jabs, Trump’s Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago blended festive cheer with his characteristic style, offering children a memorable holiday interaction while staying true to his signature public persona.

Published at : 25 Dec 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
