Trump's Big Warning To Iran: Strikes Will Continue Until 'I Say It's Enough'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US conducts multiple strikes on Iranian military sites.

Trump threatens strikes on Iranian infrastructure

US reimposes its naval blockade on Iranian ports amid continuing strikes on shipping

Iran's Revolutionary Guards say the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed

Jordan Says It Intercepted Iranian Missiles

Jordan's military said it shot down three missiles launched by Iran that were heading toward the kingdom.

The announcement came after Tehran claimed responsibility for the attack amid escalating tensions in the region. According to Jordan's state-run Petra news agency, the missiles were intercepted without causing damage.

Petra also quoted a military source as saying the armed forces would respond to "any breach or threat to Jordanian airspace in accordance with the approved rules of engagement" and would take all necessary measures to protect the kingdom's sovereignty and security.

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Iran claims Strike On US Fifth Fleet Facilities In Bahrain

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted facilities linked to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

In a statement, the Guards said the attack was aimed at command-and-control centers, logistics facilities, fuel depots and military equipment sites. Tehran described the move as a response to recent US military actions in the region and efforts to control the Strait of Hormuz.

The Revolutionary Guards also warned that if Washington attempts to restrict oil and gas exports by controlling regional shipping routes, other export routes serving US and allied interests could be shut down as well. The statement said energy exports in the region would be "for everyone or for no one."

Earlier on Wednesday, Bahrain'sInterior Ministry said air raid sirens had sounded and urged residents to remain calm and seek shelter.

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Iran Says Strait Of Hormuz To Remain Closed

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said early Wednesday that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would remain closed until the US ends "acts of aggression."

The announcement came after President Donald Trump said the US would reimpose a blockade on Iranian-aligned shipping through the strait.

"Oil and gas exports from the region will either be available for everyone or for no one," the IRGC said in a statement.

Iran's newly established "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" said it would issue "permits" for passage once "stability and calm are restored."

The US maintains that international shipping routes through the strait remain open, although traffic has dropped significantly in recent days from the wartime high seen in June.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) says it has hit dozens of Iranian military targets near the strait and elsewhere along the Iranian coastline to "degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews."

US Completes New Wave Of Strikes On Iran

The US military said it completed another round of strikes against Iran, targeting dozens of military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's southern coast.

US Central Command, or CENTCOM, said fighter jets, drones and naval vessels took part in the seven-hour operation, hitting missile and drone sites, naval assets and coastal defense systems.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were intended to further reduce Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews in the region.

The attacks took place on the same day that the United States reinstated its naval blockade on vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports.

US Central Command added that American forces remain ready to carry out further operations if ordered.

Kuwait Intercepts Iranian Drones

Kuwait's military said it was intercepting what it described as hostile Iranian drones, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

In a statement, the Kuwaiti armed forces said air defenses were responding to "hostile drone attacks following the nefarious Iranian aggression."

Meanwhile, neighboring Bahrain activated air raid sirens and urged residents to seek shelter.

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Bahrain Issues Air Raid Alert

Authorities in Bahrain sounded an air raid siren on Wednesday and urged people to seek shelter, as Iranian media reported Revolutionary Guards carried out separate attacks on US targets in the region.

In a post on X, Bahrain's Interior Ministry said: "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

The warning came after the United States carried out another round of strikes against Iran and reimposed its naval blockade on Iranian ports.





US Military Accuses Iran Of Attacking Commercial Ships

The head of US Central Command said Iran has deliberately targeted commercial shipping in the Gulf over the past week.

In a statement, Admiral Brad Cooper said Iranian forces attacked seven commercial vessels during that period, leaving "nearly a dozen" civilian crew members dead, injured or missing.

Cooper also accused Iran of launching dozens of missiles and drones toward neighboring Gulf countries.

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Trump Warns Iran To Make A 'Deal' Or Face More Srikes

US President Donald Trump said Washington held talks with Tehran on Tuesday and urged Iran to negotiate an end to the conflict.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump warned that US military action would intensify if no agreement is reached. He said Iran could face attacks on key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

"Next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants. Next week comes the bridges," Trump said.

"We're going to knock out all their power plants. We're going to knock out all their bridges unless they get to the table and negotiate," he added, repeating similar escalatory threats made earlier in the conflict.



When asked how long the US strikes would carry on, Trump said "they'll continue until I say it's enough."

The remarks come as US forces continue military operations against Iran and Washington enforces a renewed naval blockade on Iranian ports.

US Strikes Iran As Conflict Spreads Across Region

The United States has launched a fourth consecutive day of strikes against Iran, with the US military saying the latest attacks are aimed at reducing Tehran'sability to target commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest operation comes as a renewed US naval blockade of Iranian ports has officially taken effect.

The US Central Command (CENTCO) says vessels are now barred from travelling to and from Iranian ports and coastal areas.

CENTCOM added that more than 20 US Navy warships and hundreds of military aircraft are currently operating across the Middle East.





Meanwhile, the conflict appears to be spreading beyond Iran. Iranian forces launched a drone attack on a military base in Jordan that hosts US aircraft, according to reports. Jordan's military said it had already intercepted four Iranian missiles on Tuesday.

In Kuwait, explosions were heard in the capital overnight, while the country's armed forces said they were intercepting what they described as hostile projectiles.

Iran Says US Blockade Has Voided Truce Deal

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Tuesday that the US naval blockade has effectively ended the Pakistan-brokered MoU signed by the US and Iran last month.

Speaking to state television, Gharibabadi said the move by US President Donald Trump had, in his words, "dismantled the Islamabad memorandum." He added that Iran no longer considers itself bound by commitments under the agreement.

The deputy foreign minister also described the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of national security and said Tehran would defend its "sovereignty" over the strategic waterway.

The US rejects any assertion that Tehran can control shipping through international waters in the strait.

US Reimposes Naval Blockade On Iran

The US military early Wednesday said it had begun reenforcing a naval blockade on Iranian ports

The US blockade was introduced in April in a tit-for-tat move after Iran began striking ships in the strait in response to attacks launched by the US and Israel.

It was paused in June, a day after the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict.

Before reinstating the blockade, President Donald Trump had proposed charging ships a 20% fee for passing through the Strait of Hormuz under US military protection.

He later dropped the idea following requests from Gulf allies.

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Welcome To Our Coverage

The United States has reimposed its naval blockade on Iran as tensions between the two countries continue to rise.

US President Donald Trump warned that US strikes will intensify next week if negotiations fail to produce results.

The latest developments come as concerns grow that the collapse of a temporary ceasefire arrangement could lead to a wider conflict in the region.

Stay with us for the latest updates and analysis.

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)