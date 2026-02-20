Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Invites China, Russia To Join ‘Board of Peace,’ Pledges $10 Billion For Global Initiative

Trump Invites China, Russia To Join ‘Board of Peace,’ Pledges $10 Billion For Global Initiative

Trump invites China and Russia to join Board of Peace, pledges $10 billion as the body targets Gaza rebuilding.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Feb 2026 07:58 AM (IST)

Washington: As US President Donald Trump held an inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, he expressed his desire to have China and Russia on the board. 

Interacting with the reporters, Trump said, "A lot of countries are going through the process of getting on the board... I would love to have China and Russia on the board; they have been invited." 

Both Russia and China have received the invitation from Trump, but have not announced any decision about joining the board. 

During his address at the Board of Peace meeting, Trump flaunted his "good relations" with Chinese President XI Jinping" 

I have a very good relationship with President Xi. I'm going to China in April. That's going to be a wild one. Last time I went to China, President Xi treated me so well," he said." He gave me a display. I never saw so many soldiers all the same height, exactly the same height. I said, if they put their helmets down, you could have played pool on the top of their heads. And it was pretty amazing," he added. 

Trump also said that the newly formed "Board of Peace" would "almost be looking over" the United Nations to ensure it functions effectively. 

"The Board of Peace is going to be looking over the United Nations and making sure it runs properly," Trump said during the meeting, adding that the US would help improve the UN's facilities and financial stability. 

"We're going to make sure its facilities are good. They need help, and they need help money-wise. We're going to help them money-wise, and we're going to make sure the United Nations is viable," he stated. 

During the meeting, Trump announced that the United States would contribute USD 10 billion to the Board of Peace to support its mission of resolving global conflicts and said the board would initially focus on reconstruction efforts in the Gaza Strip. 

The Board of Peace, according to Trump, is aimed at strengthening international conflict resolution mechanisms and enhancing cooperation to address global crises. 

Delegations from more than 40 countries participated in the meeting, but key United Nations Security Council members, including France, Britain, Russia, and China, did not join. While the European Union has opted not to take a seat on the board, as reported by Al Jazeera. 

India has also been invited to the board but has not announced its decision. 

President Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September as part of a second phase of the US-brokered 20-point Gaza ceasefire plan. 

The Board will oversee a "founding Executive Board", which comprises Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, as reported by CNN. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt

Also read
Published at : 20 Feb 2026 07:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump World News XI Jinping Board Of Peace Trumps Board Of Peace
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Invites China, Russia To Join ‘Board of Peace,’ Pledges $10 Billion For Global Initiative
Trump Invites China, Russia To Join ‘Board of Peace,’ Pledge $10 Billion For Global Initiative
World
India Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer
India Joins Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ Meet In Washington As Observer
World
India Participates As Observer At US Board Of Peace Gathering
India Participates As Observer At US Board Of Peace Gathering
World
Seal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences: Trump Warns Iran, Sets Deadline
Seal Meaningful Deal Or Face Consequences: Trump Warns Iran, Sets Deadline
Advertisement

Videos

Political Storm: Akhilesh Yadav Slams Deputy CM, Calls Batuk Felicitation a Political Stunt
ELECTION BATTLE: Showdown with Himanta Biswa Sarma Intensifies Ahead of Assembly Polls
AI India Expo 2026: Narendra Modi Calls for Ethical AI Framework
Politics: Assam Poll Battle Heats Up Ahead of Assembly Elections
Delhi Alert: Delhi Police Bust Job Scam After Intercepting Suspicious J&K Vehicle Near Red Fort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Rifa Deka
Rifa DekaChief Copy Editor
Northeast Narrative OPINION: Poll Season’s A Good Time For Party Hopping
Opinion
Embed widget