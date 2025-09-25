Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Urges Turkey To Halt Russian Oil Imports Amid Ukraine War, Praises Erdogan's Influence

Trump Urges Turkey To Halt Russian Oil Imports Amid Ukraine War, Praises Erdogan's Influence

Trump believes Erdogan could influence the conflict, while Erdogan emphasised strengthening US-Turkish ties. Trump also mentioned ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas.

By : ANI | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 11:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Washington, DC [US], September 25 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) said he wanted Turkey to stop buying oil from Russia as the war in Ukraine continues.
 
He made the remark during his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the White House.
 
"I would like him to stop buying any oil from Russia, as Russia continues its rampage in Ukraine, and they have been fighting. They have lost millions of lives already, and for what, disgraceful," Trump told reporters.
 
He added that Moscow's economy was in a "terrible" state and accused President Vladimir Putin of prolonging the war unnecessarily.
 
Erdogan did not directly respond to the remark on Russian oil but underlined his commitment to strengthening Turkish-American ties.
 
Trump, however, emphasised that the Turkish leader could play a significant role in shaping the situation.
 
"They really respect Erdogan. I do, and I think he could have a big influence, if he wants to. Right now, he's very neutral. He likes being neutral. So do I, like being neutral. But he's somebody that, if he got involved, the best thing he could do is not buy oil and gas from Russia," Trump further said.
 
The US President also expressed frustration over Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, noting that despite recent bombardments, Moscow had gained "almost no land" and called them "paper tiger."
 
"With all of the heavy bombardment over the last two weeks, they've gained almost no land," Trump said.
 
"And I'm not going to ever call anybody a paper tiger, but Russia spent millions and millions of dollars in bombs, missiles, ammunition and lives, their lives, and they've gained virtually no land."
 
Earlier this week, Trump referred to Russia as a "paper tiger" on his Truth Social account.
 
He wrote, "Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years, a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like "a paper tiger."
 
After that, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov countered that "Russia is not a tiger. Russia is more associated with a bear. Paper bears do not exist, and Russia is a real bear," reported CNN.
 
Trump further added that he would like to see Erdogan help bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table. "I can tell you that President Erdogan is very respected by both of them, everybody respects Erdogan," he said. "I think he could have a big influence if he wants to."
 
The US President also noted that talks were continuing on a possible ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.
 
"We had a great meeting the other day at UNGA, as you know, and I think we're close to getting some kind of a deal done," he said, adding that securing the release of hostages remained a priority.
 
Trump is also scheduled to meet Pakistan's Prime Minister later in the day as part of a series of bilateral engagements. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan Donald Trump
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
At G20 Meet, Jaishankar Calls Out 'Double Standards' Over Energy, Economy: 'Threatening Development Can't…'
At G20 Meet, Jaishankar Calls Out 'Double Standards' Over Energy, Economy: 'Threatening Development Can't…'
India
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies ‘Babri Masjid Desecration’ Remark Amid Row: 'Completely Removing Context'
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies ‘Babri Masjid Desecration’ Remark Amid Row: 'Completely Removing Context'
Movies
Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
Diljit Dosanjh Bags International Emmy Nomination For Amar Singh Chamkila
Election 2025
'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
'Irresponsible And Childish': JP Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over 'Vote Chori' Allegations
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Gujarat Gandhinagar Communal Tension Sparks Arson, Shops Torched; Administration On Alert!
Breaking: Student’s Death at Nalanda Engineering College Sparks Violent Protests
PM Modi inaugurates Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 at Greater Noida Expo Mart
Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget