Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US President Trump lifted some tariffs on Canadian goods.

New tariffs were simultaneously imposed on other Canadian imports.

White House cited public interest and US commerce burden.

Decision comes ahead of midterms, influencing a key race.

(Edited by: Rana Taha)

US President Donald Trump has lifted some of the tariffs imposed on Canada amid an economic row with the US' neighbor to the north, which peaked this summer.

The White House on Friday said the easing of tariffs will apply to products including "plywood sheets, some paper products, certain machinery and refrigeration equipment."

The changes will take effect on October 30.

While the latest move cuts some of the tariffs, it also imposes new levies on goods including carpets, certain valves and waste products, the White House said.

What do we know about the Canada tariffs relief?

The White House said the president was seeking to offset "the burden to US commerce while better serving the public interest.''

The move comes less than two weeks ahead of the November midterm elections, where Republican candidate Susan Collins is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Troy Jackson in Maine.

Collins said on Friday she had addressed the tariffs with Trump's top trade negotiator, Jamieson Greer, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The senator said she was acting out of concern for "the toll tariffs are taking on Maine families, businesses, farmers, and growers.''

"Many of our farmers and growers rely on specialized equipment, packaging materials, and other products from Canada that are either unavailable from American suppliers or cannot be replaced without incurring significant expense," Collins said.

She added that she had asked for tariff relief and vowed to "encourage a broader trade agreement with Canada, our neighbor, ally, and largest trading partner."

Why did Trump impose tariffs on Canada?

Washington and Ottawa have been locked in a trade dispute since Trump returned to the White House last year.

Trade tensions intensified when talks broke down in August, with Trump announcing a 50% levy on some Canadian goods and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announcing retaliatory tariffs.

On Friday, Trump told reporters that "Canada is working very hard to make a deal with us."

(Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.)