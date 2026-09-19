Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Formal signing of agreement expected next week at UN.

Trump Denmark Greenland Deal: US President Donald Trump has announced a new security agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would give Washington a permanent role in securing the strategically important Arctic island and prevent Russia, China and other non-NATO adversaries from establishing military footholds there.

Trump described the arrangement as an "Infinite Life" agreement, saying it would allow the United States to maintain and expand its military presence in Greenland. The deal, however, does not transfer Greenland's sovereignty to the US. Danish and Greenlandic officials have said their sovereignty and the Greenlandic people's right to self-determination remain protected.

US Seeks Arctic Access

A State Department official said the agreement would prevent China and Russia from establishing bases, deploying troops or making sensitive investments in Greenland.

"This agreement guarantees that China and Russia cannot have a base in Greenland, they cannot send troops to Greenland, and the necessary mechanisms are in place to prevent investment in sensitive sectors," the official said.

The arrangement builds on discussions that began after Trump and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reached a preliminary framework in Davos in January. Rutte later said the broader talks involved the US, Denmark and Greenland and covered future investments and troop deployments on the island.

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Trump Announces Permanent Role

Trump said the agreement would ensure that the US has the ability to take measures it considers necessary to protect Greenland and American security interests.

He also said Washington would "immediately begin" developing a larger military presence on the island and described the agreement as having no cost to the United States.

The US already operates the Pituffik Space Base in northern Greenland. The new arrangement would provide permanent access, basing and overflight rights, while allowing Washington to potentially expand its military infrastructure. However, details about specific new bases remain unclear.

Signing Due Next Week

The agreement has not yet been formally signed. Danish and Greenlandic officials said the parties expect to sign it next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, after which it will have to go through the required parliamentary procedures.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the proposed agreement would strengthen security in the Arctic and North Atlantic while recognising the Kingdom of Denmark's sovereignty and Greenland's right to self-determination.

Greenland remains a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with Copenhagen retaining responsibility for defence and foreign affairs.

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Greenland At Strategic Centre

Trump has pursued greater US control over Greenland for years, arguing that its Arctic location makes it important to American national security and in countering Russian and Chinese influence.

His earlier calls for US acquisition of the island, including his refusal to rule out military action, created tensions with Denmark and other NATO allies. The latest agreement represents a shift towards a security arrangement that expands US military access without transferring ownership of Greenland.

The precise mechanisms of the agreement, including the scope of future US military construction and how the arrangement would operate if Greenland's constitutional status changes, are expected to become clearer after the formal signing.