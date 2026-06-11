‘I Love Inflation’: Trump Defends Rising Prices, Says Iran War’s End Will Bring Relief

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump dismisses inflation, blaming temporary Iran conflict.

Consumer prices surged over 4%, driven primarily by energy.

Trump cites military actions, oil efforts easing market pressures.

Trump On Inflation: President Donald Trump dismissed growing concerns over rising prices on Wednesday, arguing that inflationary pressures were temporary and closely tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran. Speaking to reporters after fresh economic data showed consumer prices increasing at their fastest pace in three years, Trump maintained that the situation would improve significantly once hostilities in the Middle East come to an end.

The comments arrived as Americans continue to grapple with higher costs across several sectors, including fuel, travel, and everyday essentials. Inflation crossed the 4% mark in May, intensifying scrutiny of the administration’s economic stewardship ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump Links Inflation To Iran Conflict

Addressing reporters, Trump sought to connect the inflation spike to disruptions caused by the war with Iran, particularly in global energy markets. He insisted that oil prices were being driven upward by instability in the region and suggested that the situation would reverse once the conflict is resolved.

“I loved inflation", Trump said when asked about the latest figures, adding that prices would fall dramatically after the war. He also revealed that he had approved covert efforts aimed at helping oil tankers navigate through the Strait of Hormuz despite the security risks.

According to Trump, the administration’s actions were designed to ease pressure on global oil supplies and prevent even sharper increases in energy costs.

ALSO READ: US Renews Offensive Against Iran After Trump's Warning; Tehran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

Military Claims And Economic Argument

The president framed the confrontation with Tehran as both a security challenge and an economic struggle. Trump claimed that U.S. military forces had struck multiple vessels during a nighttime operation.

“That’s why oil is at $85 a barrel,” he said while discussing the impact of military developments on energy markets.

The assertion regarding the destruction of 22 ships has not been independently verified.

Trump also reiterated his concerns about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, arguing that decisive action was necessary.

“We have to go in and attack,” he declared, as per a report on Reuters.

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Inflation Data Raises Political Stakes

Fresh figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics highlighted a steady acceleration in inflation over recent months. Consumer price growth rose from 2.4% in February to 3.3% in March, followed by 3.8% in April and more than 4% in May.

Energy prices were the primary driver behind the increase. Nationwide gasoline prices averaged $4.15 per gallon, roughly a dollar higher than the same period last year. Air travel became significantly more expensive as airline fares surged 26.7% year-on-year. Consumers also faced higher costs for food, clothing and energy-related services.

Meanwhile, core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, stood at 2.9%.