President Donald Trump’s address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21 was intended to project confidence and command on the world stage. Instead, portions of the lengthy speech quickly went viral for reasons the White House likely did not anticipate—verbal slips, geographic confusion, and renewed debate over the president’s sweeping claims on foreign policy.

A Bold Claim, Undercut By A Slip Of Tongue

While speaking before an audience of global leaders and business executives, Trump repeated his long-standing assertion that his administration had resolved multiple international conflicts. Among those he cited was the Armenia–Azerbaijan war. However, a widely shared clip shows the president stumbling over the country’s name as he spoke.

“I settled eight other wars. India-Pakistan, I settled other wars that were… Vladimir Putin called me, Armenia, Aber-Bajan (Azerbaijan),” Trump said, as reported NDTV.

The mispronunciation, though brief, became a focal point online, with critics questioning the accuracy of both the delivery and the broader claim itself.

Greenland, Iceland & A Growing Confusion

The speech featured another notable misstep when Trump repeatedly appeared to conflate Greenland with Iceland. At several points, he spoke of “Iceland” while discussing issues that appeared to relate to Greenland, a territory he has previously expressed interest in.

Trump has often referred to Greenland as a “piece of ice,” a phrase he again leaned on heavily during the Davos address. The description is misleading—Greenland is the world’s largest island, not simply a frozen landmass—but the phrasing seemed to contribute to the mix-up.

At one point, he told the audience that the NATO was not there for them on Iceland and their stock market dipped a day before because of Iceland, reported Guardian.

White House Pushback & Lingering Questions

Following the backlash, the White House moved swiftly to counter claims that the president had confused the two locations. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted Trump’s prepared remarks correctly referenced Greenland as a “piece of ice” and accused critics of distorting his words. She also shared an image of Greenland on social media, arguing the controversy was overblown, as per Independent.

Despite that defense, observers noted that Trump referred to Iceland instead of Greenland on four separate occasions during the speech. The episode has added fresh fuel to ongoing discussions about the president’s verbal precision, even as Trump dismissed concerns about his age and mental sharpness during the same appearance.