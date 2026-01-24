Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'China Will Eat Them Up': Trump Criticises Canada's Stand Opposing Greenland Golden Dome

‘China Will Eat Them Up’: Trump Criticises Canada’s Stand Opposing Greenland Golden Dome

Trump accuses Canada of undermining security by opposing the ‘Golden Dome’ missile shield, warning its growing ties with China carry risks.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 24 Jan 2026 09:29 AM (IST)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday launched a sharp attack on Canada, accusing Ottawa of undermining North American security by opposing his proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system over Greenland. Trump alleged that instead of backing the project, Canada has chosen to strengthen economic ties with China, a move he warned could have serious consequences for the country.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Canada is against The Golden Dome being built over Greenland, even though The Golden Dome would protect Canada. Instead, they voted in favour of doing business with China, who will ‘eat them up’ within the first year!”

The remarks add to mounting diplomatic strain between Washington and Ottawa, as geopolitical tensions with Beijing continue to shape global alliances.

Golden Dome Project: Trump Pitches Greenland-Based Missile Shield

The proposed Golden Dome envisions a U.S.-led missile defence system strategically positioned over Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark. The shield is designed to detect and intercept advanced missile threats, including hypersonic weapons, strengthening early-warning and defence capabilities across North America.

Trump has repeatedly argued that the system would automatically extend protection to Canada, regardless of Ottawa’s stance. He has framed opposition to the project as a risk to continental security, particularly at a time of increasing global military competition.

Davos Fallout: Trade With China Draws Trump’s Ire

Trump’s comments echoed statements he made during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where he openly criticised Canada’s recent economic engagements with China. At the forum, Canada finalised agreements to reduce tariffs on select agricultural exports and established quotas for Chinese electric vehicles.

However, he followed this with pointed remarks about Canada’s reliance on U.S. defence support. Trump remarked that Canada received many benefits from the United States and should be grateful for them. He went on to assert that Canada survived because of American support, telling Canadian official Mark Carney to keep that in mind the next time he made public statements, as reported by India Today.

Canada Responds: Carney Rejects Claims Of Dependency

Mark Carney pushed back strongly after returning to Canada, dismissing Trump’s characterisation of the bilateral relationship. While reaffirming the importance of ties with Washington, Carney cautioned against pressure from global powers, reported News 18. He warned against coercive approaches by major nations and stressed that Canada could show that “another way is possible” at a time when authoritarianism is on the rise globally.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 24 Jan 2026 09:29 AM (IST)
Canada China TRUMP
