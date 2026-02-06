Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Criticised For Posting Racist Video Depicting Obamas As Apes

The video repeats false claims that ballot-counting firm Dominion Voting Systems helped rig the 2020 US presidential election against Trump.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
US President Donald Trump is facing sharp criticism after sharing a video on social media that depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes.

The one-minute video was posted on Trump’s Truth Social account on Thursday.

False election claims repeated

The video repeats false claims that ballot-counting firm Dominion Voting Systems helped rig the 2020 US presidential election against Trump.

Towards the end of the clip, the Obamas briefly appear with their faces superimposed on monkey bodies, accompanied by the song The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

Engagement and reaction online

As of Friday morning, the video had received more than 2,500 likes and had been reposted over 1,100 times.

The post drew strong criticism from prominent Democrats.

Democrats condemn the post

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a vocal critic of Trump and a potential Democratic presidential contender in 2028, condemned the video, calling it “disgusting.”

“Disgusting behaviour by the President. Every single Republican must denounce this. Now,” Newsom’s press office account wrote on X.

Ben Rhodes, a former senior national security adviser to Barack Obama, also criticised Trump and said the former president would be judged harshly by history.

“Let it haunt Trump and his racist followers that future Americans will embrace the Obamas as beloved figures while studying him as a stain on our history,” Rhodes wrote on X.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 10:00 PM (IST)
TRUTH Social TRUMP Racist Video Video Depicting Obamas As Apes
