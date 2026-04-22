Donald Trump claimed on Truth Social that Iran has halted the execution of eight women protesters, stating four would be released and four sentenced to one month in prison.
Trump Claims Iran Halts Execution Of 8 Women Protesters, Tehran Denies Case
A day earlier, Trump had called on Iran to spare the eight women, raising the issue publicly and urging intervention.
- Trump announced Iran halted executions of eight women protesters.
- He stated four women would be released, four imprisoned.
- Iran had previously denied any such executions existed.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Truth Social said that Iran has halted the execution of eight women protesters, a day after he had publicly urged Tehran to spare them, even as Iranian authorities had earlier denied that any such case existed.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Very good news! I have just been informed that the eight women protestors who were going to be executed tonight in Iran will no longer be killed. Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison. I very much appreciate that Iran, and its leaders, respected my request, as President of the United States, and terminated the planned execution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”
Earlier Appeal By Trump
A day earlier, Trump had called on Iran to spare the eight women, raising the issue publicly and urging intervention.
Iran Had Denied Existence Of Case
Following Trump’s appeal, Iranian authorities had stated that there were no such women facing execution, denying the existence of the case altogether.
Conflicting Claims Raise Questions
Trump’s latest statement claiming that the executions have been halted comes in contrast to Iran’s earlier denial, creating uncertainty over the status of the case.
Related Video
ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a "Must-Win"
Frequently Asked Questions
What did Donald Trump claim about the execution of women protesters in Iran?
What was Iran's response to Donald Trump's appeal regarding the women protesters?
Iranian authorities had previously denied the existence of any women facing execution, contradicting Trump's claims about the case.
Did Donald Trump publicly urge Iran to spare the protesters?
Yes, a day before his claim of halted executions, Trump publicly called on Iran to spare the eight women protesters.