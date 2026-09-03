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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Claims Hormuz Oil Flow Is ‘Normal’ As Ship Traffic Plummets Amid US-Iran War

Trump Claims Hormuz Oil Flow Is ‘Normal’ As Ship Traffic Plummets Amid US-Iran War

However, while Trump has claimed that shipping through the Strait has returned to normal, available figures suggest otherwise.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump claimed Strait of Hormuz oil transit returned to normal.
  • Six ships transited Hormuz, indicating increased maritime security risks.
  • IMF chief warned Strait closure raises global borrowing costs.

The war between the US and Iran has severely disrupted energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. Amid the escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump has claimed that oil transit through the strategically important waterway has returned to normal.

In a post on Social Truth, Trump said that approximately 20 million barrels of crude oil, condensate and other petroleum products had transited through the Strait of Hormuz every day before the war. He claimed that 18 million barrels of crude oil were now passing through the route amid the renewed tensions with Iran.

Trump Says Hormuz Should Be Renamed ‘Trump Strait’

Trump's remarks come as he has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran and rename the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said that since the Strait is now under US control, it should be renamed the "Trump Strait."

Connecting the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, the Strait of Hormuz is a vital route for global oil and gas supplies. Any military or political tension in the region could have an impact on international energy markets.

However, while Trump has claimed that shipping through the Strait has returned to normal, available figures suggest otherwise.

Only Six Ships Transited Hormuz On Wednesday

Citing data from ship-tracking company Kpler, Reuters reported that six ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

The vessels included two very large gas carriers, two long-range tankers, one supramax tanker and one panamax tanker.

Iran's retaliatory actions following the US attacks have raised concerns over maritime security in the region. The report said steadily declining ship traffic indicated an increased security risk for commercial vessels using the Strait.

Iran has also recently added several ships to its blacklist, further increasing risks for the oil and gas trade.

IMF Chief Warns Of Global Economic Impact

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is increasing borrowing costs worldwide and jeopardising debt-related progress in developing countries.

She said that, alongside rising overall debt levels, inflationary pressures caused by the still-blocked waterway were also pushing up bond yields.

Trump Says US Ready To Attack Iran Again

Trump has threatened that the US military is ready to attack Iran again at any time. He has claimed that the US military destroyed all new equipment recently installed or refurbished by Iran around the Strait of Hormuz.

The US attacked Iran on Tuesday night, September 1, 2026. According to Iran, at least four people were killed and several others were injured in the attack.

However, US Central Command said it was investigating the reports and that the US military never intentionally targets civilians.

Trump Calls Renaming Idea ‘Just A Suggestion’

When Trump was asked whether he actually wanted to rename the Strait of Hormuz after himself, he said, "No, no... it was just a suggestion."

During a rally in Long Island last month, Trump had also said that he might consider declaring the Strait of Hormuz US territory after defeating Iran.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the escalating military tensions between the US and Iran. He reminded all parties that they must adhere to international humanitarian law, including principles such as the protection of civilians, balanced action and maximum caution.

Iran Warns Of New Strategy Against US

Iranian Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei said Iran would adopt a new strategy in response to the US attacks. He warned the US that Tehran's new strategy would shake its foundations.

He wrote, "Iran will adopt a new strategy to counter military action as well as diplomatic and economic sanctions."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghei, in an emotional post, called the attack on Siric a war crime. He said the bombing occurred at a location where a wedding ceremony was being held.

According to Baghei, the incident was proof of America's desperation.

In response to the attacks, Iran also claimed to have attacked US military bases in Jordan and Bahrain.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current state of oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz?

Despite President Trump's claim of 18 million barrels passing daily, ship-tracking data from Kpler reported only six ships transited the Strait on September 2, 2026. This suggests that normal traffic has not resumed.

What are the economic impacts of the Strait of Hormuz disruption?

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that the disruption is increasing borrowing costs globally and jeopardizing debt progress in developing countries. It also contributes to inflationary pressures, pushing up bond yields.

Why did President Trump suggest renaming the Strait of Hormuz?

Trump suggested renaming it the 'Trump Strait' because he claimed the waterway was under US control. However, he later referred to the idea as 'just a suggestion.'

What recent military actions have occurred between the US and Iran?

The US attacked Iran on September 1, 2026, resulting in casualties according to Iran. In response, Iran announced a new strategy and claimed to have attacked US military bases in Jordan and Bahrain.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 10:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Donald Trump. Trump Strait Oil Flow Normal
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