Despite President Trump's claim of 18 million barrels passing daily, ship-tracking data from Kpler reported only six ships transited the Strait on September 2, 2026. This suggests that normal traffic has not resumed.
Explorer
Trump Claims Hormuz Oil Flow Is ‘Normal’ As Ship Traffic Plummets Amid US-Iran War
However, while Trump has claimed that shipping through the Strait has returned to normal, available figures suggest otherwise.
- Trump claimed Strait of Hormuz oil transit returned to normal.
- Six ships transited Hormuz, indicating increased maritime security risks.
- IMF chief warned Strait closure raises global borrowing costs.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current state of oil transit through the Strait of Hormuz?
What are the economic impacts of the Strait of Hormuz disruption?
IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva warned that the disruption is increasing borrowing costs globally and jeopardizing debt progress in developing countries. It also contributes to inflationary pressures, pushing up bond yields.
Why did President Trump suggest renaming the Strait of Hormuz?
Trump suggested renaming it the 'Trump Strait' because he claimed the waterway was under US control. However, he later referred to the idea as 'just a suggestion.'
What recent military actions have occurred between the US and Iran?
The US attacked Iran on September 1, 2026, resulting in casualties according to Iran. In response, Iran announced a new strategy and claimed to have attacked US military bases in Jordan and Bahrain.
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