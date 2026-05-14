Xi Draws Red Line On Taiwan In Trump Meeting, Warns Of Conflict If Issue Is Mishandled

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xi warns Trump of conflict if Taiwan issue mishandled.

Taiwan's independence is incompatible with peace, Xi states.

US support for Taiwan fuels friction; chips strategic.

Xi urges cooperation, partnership over confrontation with US.

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned US President Donald Trump that China and the United States could “come into conflict” if the Taiwan issue is mishandled, underscoring the growing tensions surrounding one of the most sensitive flashpoints in relations between the world’s two largest economies.

Speaking during bilateral talks in Beijing, Xi described Taiwan as the “most important issue” in China-US relations, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. His remarks came during a closely watched summit between the two leaders amid widening geopolitical and economic rivalry.

“The Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations,” Xi said. “If it is handled well, bilateral relations can remain generally stable. If mishandled, the two nations could collide or even come into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into a highly perilous situation.”

Taiwan Independence Incompatible With Peace: Xi

Xi also warned that moves towards what Beijing describes as Taiwan’s independence were incompatible with peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

“The so-called independence of Taiwan is fundamentally incompatible with peace in the Taiwan Strait,” the Chinese president said during the talks.

He added that maintaining peace in the strait represented “the greatest common ground” between China and the United States, signalling Beijing’s expectation that Washington should avoid steps that could embolden pro-independence forces in Taiwan.

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has repeatedly said it reserves the right to take control of the island by force if necessary. In recent years, Beijing has significantly increased military drills around Taiwan, including exercises simulating blockades, raising concerns in Taipei and among Western allies.

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Trump’s Taiwan Policy Under Fresh Scrutiny

Taiwan remains a major source of friction between Washington and Beijing, particularly as the United States continues military and political support for the self-governed island.

Last year, the Trump administration approved an $11 billion weapons package for Taiwan, although implementation has not yet begun. Trump has also taken a more ambiguous approach towards Taipei compared with previous US administrations, fuelling speculation about whether he could eventually reduce support for the island democracy.

The issue carries growing strategic importance because Taiwan dominates the global semiconductor industry. The island produces critical chips used in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, making it central to both US economic and national security interests.

Trump has simultaneously sought to strengthen trade ties with Taipei in an effort to expand semiconductor manufacturing capacity inside the United States.

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Xi Urges Cooperation Over Confrontation

Despite the sharp warning over Taiwan, Xi also struck a conciliatory tone during parts of the summit, calling on both nations to avoid rivalry and confrontation.

“A stable China-US relationship is a boon for the world. Cooperation benefits both sides, while confrontation harms both. We should be partners and not rivals,” Xi told Trump.

The Chinese president also said he was “happy” to welcome Trump on his first visit to China since 2017, adding that “the world has arrived at a new crossroads”.