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HomeNewsWorldTrump, Xi Exchange Warm Remarks As High-Stakes Beijing: 'Ties Will Be Better Than Ever’

Trump, Xi Exchange Warm Remarks As High-Stakes Beijing: 'Ties Will Be Better Than Ever’

Trump said US-China ties would be “better than ever” and described Xi as a “great leader”, while Xi stressed that the common interests between both countries outweighed their differences.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 May 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump and Xi opened summit with warm welcome ceremony.
  • Leaders exchanged positive remarks on bilateral relations.
  • Xi emphasized cooperation and shared global interests.
  • Talks to address trade, Taiwan, and global issues.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping formally opened their high-stakes summit in Beijing on Thursday with a carefully choreographed welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, signalling a notably warm tone at the start of crucial talks between the two global powers.

The two leaders walked side by side down a red carpet as drums rolled and trumpets echoed through the ceremonial hall. Trump saluted as a military band played the US national anthem during the official reception.

Moments later, both leaders exchanged positive remarks before the start of formal discussions. Trump told Xi that the relationship between the United States and China was “going to be better than ever”, while Xi stressed the importance of cooperation and stability between the world’s two largest economies.

Xi Stresses Stability And Shared Interests

In his opening remarks, Xi said he had always believed that the common interests shared by China and the United States outweighed their differences.

“The success of China and the US is an opportunity for each other,” Xi said, projecting a message of partnership despite years of tensions over trade, Taiwan and geopolitical rivalry.

The Chinese president also pointed to the wider global significance of stable ties between Washington and Beijing. Referring to the upcoming 250th anniversary of US independence in 2026, Xi said steady US-China relations were essential not only for both countries but also for broader global stability.

His remarks appeared aimed at framing the summit as a chance to ease tensions at a time of increasing uncertainty across international markets and global security alliances.

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Trump Praises Xi During Opening Ceremony

Trump responded warmly, highlighting his long-standing relationship with the Chinese leader and offering personal praise that stood out for its directness.

“We’ve known each other for a long time,” Trump said before calling Xi a “great leader”.

“I say to everybody you’re a great leader,” Trump added. “Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway, because it’s true.”

Global Attention Turns To Beijing Talks

The meeting between Trump and Xi is being closely watched around the world as both leaders prepare to discuss some of the most sensitive issues facing the international order.

Trade disputes, Taiwan, technology restrictions and the ongoing Iran conflict are expected to dominate the wider discussions during the summit. 

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Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

Frequently Asked Questions

Who met at the high-stakes summit in Beijing?

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping formally opened their high-stakes summit in Beijing.

What was the initial tone of the summit?

The summit began with a notably warm tone, featuring a carefully choreographed welcome ceremony and positive remarks from both leaders.

What did President Xi Jinping emphasize during his opening remarks?

President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of cooperation and stability, stating that shared interests between China and the US outweigh their differences.

What key issues are expected to dominate the discussions at the summit?

Trade disputes, Taiwan, technology restrictions, and the ongoing Iran conflict are expected to be the main topics of discussion.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 08:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Taiwan XI Jinping Israel Iran Conflict Trump Xi Meeting Us China Summit
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