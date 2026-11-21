Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Trump backs Huang's return, urging public apology.

Huang's departure linked to alleged Chinese intelligence connections.

Nvidia board rules out immediate return, seeking new CEO.

Huang apologized, agreed to testify on alleged intelligence links.

US President Donald Trump has voiced support for Jensen Huang's possible return to Nvidia, saying the former chief executive deserves another opportunity despite the controversy surrounding his exit from the chipmaker. Trump described Huang as one of the world's brightest minds and urged him to apologise before returning to the company he co-founded.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Trump expressed his willingness to see Huang resume leadership at Nvidia, which plays a crucial role in the global artificial intelligence industry. "I think that I would love to see Jensen be given a second chance," Trump said. Describing Huang as "a good man" who "made some bad decisions", Trump added that he wanted the former CEO to issue an apology and return to the company.

"I'd like to see Jensen make a big apology and go back because he created something with Blackwell," he said, referring to Nvidia's advanced chip architecture.

Trump Raises Huang's Exit With Xi Jinping

Trump also indicated that he had discussed Huang's situation with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit earlier this week.

The US president's remarks appeared to differ from the position taken by his Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Bessent had stressed that Washington must maintain its technological advantage over Beijing, particularly in artificial intelligence.

The developments come amid growing scrutiny of China's alleged attempts to access advanced American semiconductor technology.

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Alleged Chinese Spy Links Triggered Controversy

Huang's departure last week followed reports linking him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, who was reportedly suspected by US intelligence of having connections to Beijing.

According to reports, investigators examined whether Megaspeed had helped China obtain advanced Nvidia AI processors despite US export restrictions. The Chinese government has denied the allegations.

At least two other alleged affairs involving Huang reportedly emerged following the initial revelations.

Nvidia's board had initiated an independent investigation into whether its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company maintained that it had no reason to believe its confidential information or US national security interests had been compromised.

Nvidia Board Rules Out Immediate Comeback

Despite Trump's public endorsement, Huang's return faces an obstacle within Nvidia itself. Chairman Harvey C. Jones said on November 17 that the board had no plans to reinstate the former chief executive.

Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO as the company looks for a permanent successor.

Huang co-founded Nvidia in 1993 and led the company for more than three decades. He acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family and colleagues, while reiterating his commitment to the company and US national security.

He has also agreed to respond to questions from American lawmakers about the alleged Chinese intelligence connection and its implications for sensitive technology. He is expected to appear before the Senate Banking Committee and participate in a closed-door interview with House committees.

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Why Huang's Return Matters For Nvidia

Nvidia occupies a central position in the global AI race, with its processors powering the development and operation of advanced artificial intelligence systems.