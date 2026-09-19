Trump Bans CNN, MS NOW, Politico From White House; News Outlets Vow Legal Action

Edited by: Zac Crellin

News outlets CNN, MS NOW and Politico on Saturday signaled they would take legal action after their journalists were denied access to the White House grounds earlier in the day.

It comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he would ban the three news outlets from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in a row over their coverage of his presidency.

Trump has accused the media of "fake news" over their often critical coverage of his second term in office.

Experts say the bans conflict with the United States Constitution's First Amendment protections for free speech and press freedom.

What did CNN, MS NOW and Politico say?

CNN reported that its journalist Betsy Klein was denied access at the White House on Saturday morning and her press pass was seized.

"CNN’s mission to report on the U.S. government will continue regardless of any attempts to restrict physical access to the White House and other government buildings, or any other attempts to impede our journalism,” a statement from the channel said.

“We have a right under the U.S. Constitution to do our reporting without hindrance or interference from the government and this ban is an illegal assault on this fundamental right."

Meanwhile, the left-leaning MS NOW, whose journalists were also turned away from the White House grounds on Saturday, said in a statement that it would challenge Trump's ban.

"The White House belongs to the American people and the decisions made inside are funded by our tax dollars,” the network said. "MS NOW intends to take any and all steps necessary to defend our First Amendment rights and the essential role of independent journalism in our democracy.”

Politico's global editor-in-chief Jonathan Greenberger, meanwhile, wrote in an email to staff: “A few minutes ago, our colleague Cheyenne Haslett attempted to enter the White House to do her job as a POLITICO reporter."

"Secret Service denied her entry to the complex and confiscated the pass that allows her access to the White House.

"We stand by her and all reporters here covering the White House. As we said yesterday, we will vigorously defend our First Amendment rights,” Greenberger wrote.

What did Trump accuse US media outlets of?

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump said the media outlets "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the president of the United States."

"Other fake news media outlets to follow," he warned.

Trump said there was no one incident that prompted the ban, telling reporters in the Oval Office, "It's really just cumulative stories over the past few years."

"I don't have to let them into my, into the people's house," he added.

It was unclear whether the banned media outlets would also be blocked from flights aboard the presidential plane, Air Force One.

The US is just weeks away from the November 3 midterm elections in which Trump's Republican Party will struggle to defend narrow majorities in Congress.

With the president's approval ratings at 35%, near historic lows, Reuters/Ipsos polls also show Democrats ahead by around 7-9 points.

Trump's war with the press

During his second term, Trump has continued to round on journalists he deems critical to his administration — a tactic he employed when first elected in 2016.

Last year, he banned the Associated Press news agency from the usual pool of journalists that report on the presidency over its refusal to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.

He has, however, given closer access to new, far-right media outlets seen as more sympathetic to his policies.

Trump has even called on the US media regulator to remove the licenses of several broadcasters, whose comedy or news shows have mocked his policies and family.

The president has also filed several lawsuits against the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, the BBC and Iowa's Des Moines Register, sometimes costing the media outlets millions in settlements.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.