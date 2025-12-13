Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Announces Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire After 20 Killed In Deadly Border Clashes

Trump Announces Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire After 20 Killed In Deadly Border Clashes

Trump said he had a "very good" conversation with Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian PM Hun Manet, and that both agreed to "cease all shooting effective this evening".

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire following a week of border clashes that killed at least 20 people and displaced around half a million. He credited his personal talks with the leaders and assistance from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he had a "very good" conversation with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Both agreed to "cease all shooting effective this evening" and return to the original Peace Accord signed in October in Kuala Lumpur, with Trump and Ibrahim as witnesses.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War. They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," his post read.

Trump called the roadside bomb that killed and wounded Thai soldiers an accident but noted Thailand's strong retaliation. He praised the deal as a step toward peace and US trade.

"The roadside bomb that originally killed and wounded numerous Thai Soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly. Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America. It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries! I would also like to thank the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, for his assistance in this very important matter," Trump's post added.

The clashes began earlier this week after Cambodian shelling around 7 am in Thailand's Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district killed one Thai soldier and injured four others, according to the Royal Thai Army.

Thai troops returned fire and later launched airstrikes on Cambodian positions, as reported by the Bangkok Post. Major General Winthai Suvaree said the strikes aimed to stop the attacks.

 

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Cambodia Thailand
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
When Will Luthra Brothers Return To India For Trial? Goa Police Share Update
Cities
Delhi Horror: Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging In Kalkaji, Depression Note Found
Three Members Of Kapoor Family Found Hanging At Delhi Home, Depression Note Found
India
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
‘Year-Round Airfare Cap Not Possible’: Civil Aviation Minister Tells Lok Sabha Amid IndiGo Crisis
World
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
India, Russia And US To Come Together? Trump Weighs New ‘C5’ Power Bloc Sidelining Europe, G7
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget