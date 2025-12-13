Trump Announces Thailand-Cambodia Ceasefire After 20 Killed In Deadly Border Clashes

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire following a week of border clashes that killed at least 20 people and displaced around half a million. He credited his personal talks with the leaders and assistance from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Truth Social post, Trump said he had a "very good" conversation with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet. Both agreed to "cease all shooting effective this evening" and return to the original Peace Accord signed in October in Kuala Lumpur, with Trump and Ibrahim as witnesses.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War. They have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim," his post read.

Trump called the roadside bomb that killed and wounded Thai soldiers an accident but noted Thailand's strong retaliation. He praised the deal as a step toward peace and US trade.

"The roadside bomb that originally killed and wounded numerous Thai Soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly. Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America. It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries! I would also like to thank the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, for his assistance in this very important matter," Trump's post added.

The clashes began earlier this week after Cambodian shelling around 7 am in Thailand's Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district killed one Thai soldier and injured four others, according to the Royal Thai Army.

Thai troops returned fire and later launched airstrikes on Cambodian positions, as reported by the Bangkok Post. Major General Winthai Suvaree said the strikes aimed to stop the attacks.