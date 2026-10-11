Trump Announces Russia-Ukraine Energy Ceasefire, Zelensky Says He Was Unaware Of Deal

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to an immediate ceasefire on attacks against each other’s energy infrastructure. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios that the announcement was news to him, while expressing Kyiv’s willingness to accept such an arrangement if Moscow agrees. The proposed truce comes amid escalating tensions between Washington and Kyiv over Ukraine’s strikes on Russian oil refineries and a recent US move to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports.

Zelensky Seeks Clarity

Trump announced the proposed ceasefire on Truth Social, writing: “Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!”

“If Russians agree to an energy ceasefire, Ukraine will agree,” the Ukrainian president said.

In a brief interview following Trump’s announcement, Zelensky added that if the US president had negotiated the arrangement with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kyiv needed to know when it would begin. He said Ukraine was ready to accept the ceasefire.

Trump had made a similar announcement last month, but neither Russia nor Ukraine confirmed that an agreement had been reached. Both sides continued to target energy infrastructure after that announcement.

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Tensions Over Oil Strikes

The latest development follows several days of growing friction between Trump and Zelensky over Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries.

On Friday, Trump announced a deal to ease sanctions on Russian diesel exports, seeking to bring down rising fuel prices. The move angered Ukraine.

A day later, Trump called for Ukraine to replace Zelensky, accusing the Ukrainian leader of rejecting opportunities to end the war.

Zelensky responded on ABC's This Week on Sunday, saying Ukraine would hold elections if Russia agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.

He also said Kyiv was prepared to stop attacking Russian refineries if Moscow halted strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Fuel Prices Add Pressure

The proposed energy ceasefire comes as the war involving Iran has pushed global fuel prices higher, increasing pressure on the Trump administration to provide relief to American consumers.

A halt to attacks on energy facilities could mark a significant diplomatic development ahead of winter, when damage to power and heating infrastructure can have particularly severe consequences.

However, with Russia's position on Trump's latest announcement still unclear, it remains to be seen whether the proposed ceasefire will lead to a formal commitment from both sides.

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