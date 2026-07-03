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English NewsNewsWorld'Bomb Jihadis': Trump Ally Laura Loomer Calls On Israel To Strike Khamenei's Funeral, Sparks Outrage

'Bomb Jihadis': Trump Ally Laura Loomer Calls On Israel To Strike Khamenei's Funeral, Sparks Outrage

Laura Loomer drew widespread criticism after urging the IDF to strike Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral in posts shared on social media.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
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  • Iran warned against attacks, promising harsh military retaliation.

Far-right activist and political commentator Laura Loomer has come under fire after posting messages on social media urging Israel to target the funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Her remarks, which included references to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), have sparked sharp criticism amid heightened tensions in the region. The funeral ceremonies for Khamenei are scheduled to take place across Tehran, Qom and Mashhad on July 6, 7 and 9, with Iranian authorities expecting millions of mourners to attend the events.

Loomer Calls Funeral A 'Target-Rich Environment'

Loomer reposted reports about the funeral on social media, accompanying one post with a bomb emoji and describing the gathering as a "target-rich environment."

In another post, she tagged the official account of the Israel Defense Forces and wrote: "The IDF has the opportunity to do the funniest thing. @IDF."

After facing criticism online, Loomer defended her remarks, writing: "I'll never say no to an opportunity to see the US or IDF bomb a bunch of jihadis."

Iran Warns Against Any Attack

The controversy comes as Iranian military officials warned against any attempt to target the funeral ceremonies.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said: "We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the U.S. and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country."

Iranian authorities have indicated that the ceremonies are expected to attract one of the largest public gatherings in the country's recent history.

ALSO READ: PM Modi, Takaichi Condemn Pakistan-Backed Terror, Call For Action Against LeT And JeM

Loomer's Remarks Add To History Of Controversial Statements

Loomer has built a reputation for provocative political commentary and has frequently attracted criticism over her statements on Islam and U.S. politics.

She has repeatedly described Muslims as "jihadis" in public commentary and has previously targeted political figures, including Representative Ilhan Omar and commentator Tucker Carlson, over their views.

While expressing support for President Donald Trump on several occasions, Loomer has also criticised sections of the Republican Party, accusing some leaders of failing to fully pursue Trump's political agenda.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Laura Loomer's remarks cause controversy?

Loomer's remarks sparked criticism because she urged Israel to target the funeral amidst heightened regional tensions. She defended her statements by saying she'd welcome an opportunity to see the US or IDF bomb

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 09:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Laura Loomer Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Laura Loomer Controversy Iran Funeral
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