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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Administration Grants Visas To Iran President Pezeshkian, Delegation For UNGA

Trump Administration Grants Visas To Iran President Pezeshkian, Delegation For UNGA

Trump administration grants visas to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and delegation for UNGA, citing US obligations as UN host. The team will face strict travel, shopping and surveillance curbs.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 09:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US granted visas to Iranian President for UN General Assembly.
  • Decision cited US legal obligations as UN host country.
  • Iranian delegation faces strict restrictions and close surveillance.
  • Visa approval contrasts with denial for Palestinian President Abbas.

The Trump administration on Thursday, September 17, announced that it would grant visas to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and essential members of the Iranian delegation to attend the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The decision comes as the United States and Iran have been officially at war for several months.

The US State Department said the visa authorisations were in line with Washington's legal obligations as the host country of the UN headquarters. Under Section 11 of the 1947 Agreement on the Headquarters of the United Nations, the US is required to grant visas "freely and without delay" to representatives of UN member states, Reuters reported.

Restrictions On Iranian Delegation

The Iranian delegation will be smaller than in previous years and will face strict restrictions during its stay in New York.

Members will be confined to areas necessary for attending UN meetings and will be barred from purchasing luxury goods and other merchandise. They will also remain under close surveillance.

Pezeshkian is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday morning.

Visa Decision Draws Contrast With Abbas Case

The decision comes a day after the US State Department announced that it had refused visas to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and members of his delegation.

The contrasting visa decisions come as the UN General Assembly prepares for its high-level week in New York.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US grant visas to the Iranian delegation?

The US granted visas due to its legal obligations as the UN host country. Section 11 of the 1947 Agreement requires visas for representatives of UN member states.

Who from Iran received visas to attend the UN General Assembly?

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and essential members of the Iranian delegation were granted visas. They will attend the high-level week in New York.

What restrictions will the Iranian delegation face in New York?

The delegation will be smaller, confined to UN meeting areas, barred from luxury purchases, and under close surveillance during their stay.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 21 Sep 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
UNGA US IRan War Masoud Pazeshkian
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